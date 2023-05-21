Jena Sims Shares Some Behind The Scenes Content From Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Island

Videos by OutKick

Jena Sims has had quite the run over the last few months. The model/golf WAG set out, once again, to make her dream of appearing in on the pages of a Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit issue come true. So far she’s landed a spot in the Top 12 of SI Swimsuit’s Swim Search.

All of this while continuing to crush her part of the LIV Golf tour, the partying and content. As if all of that wasn’t enough on Sims’ plate she, and her husband Brooks Koepka, announced that they’re having a baby. Talk about a hot start to 2023.

Jena Sims attends as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Celebrates the 2023 Issue Release with Swimsuit Island (Photo by Alberto Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

The best part is we’re only five months in and there are plenty of events left on the calendar. Several of those events are Sports Illustrated Swimsuit related.

That means launch parties, which took place on Thursday in New York City, and a weekend of SI Swimsuit events in Miami. Sims didn’t let her pregnancy slow her down at all.

She was there for all of it and made sure to document it across several social media platforms. As everyone knows, if it’s not on social media it never happened.

What Kind Of Island Is This And How Come We Haven’t Heard Of It Before?

Part of Sims’ social media coverage included a behind the scenes look at something called Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Island.

With most things, if it existed back in the day, it was probably a lot more fun back then than it is now. Nonetheless, an island for swimsuit models does tend to pique the interest a little.

Jena Sims on SI Swimsuit Island (Image Credit: Jena Sims/Instagram Story)

Another look at SI Swimsuit Island (Image Credit: Jena Sims/Instagram Story)

Sims with fellow SI Swimsuit hopeful Berkleigh Wright (Image Credit: Jena Sims/Instagram Story)

Sadly, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Island isn’t exactly what the name suggests. It’s more like a bunch of SI Swimsuit stuff was strewn about outside of a hotel swimming pool.

For what it’s worth the swimsuit model hopefuls that were in attendance for the poolside event appeared to have a good time.

At the end of the day, if you’re going to have to jump through a bunch of hoops in order to be considered, it should at least be fun.