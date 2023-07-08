Jena Sims Hits The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway At Miami Swim Week

Videos by OutKick

If you thought that being pregnant was going to keep Jena Sims from pursuing her “dream job” as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model you have another thing coming. She’s not giving up that dream and she’s not pumping the brakes on anything related to that dream.

Jena’s been at all of the events and put in all of the hours in hopes of being named a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie of the Year. She hasn’t slowed down on her own content for that matter either. Her Instagram is still dropping regular updates.

Jena Sims Koepka poses backstage for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

All of that hard work has paid off for the 34-year-old. She’s made all the way to the “Final 7” and has a real shot at making her dream a reality.

But before that happens, the model and fashion designer had to talk the runway for Sports Illustrated during Miami Swim Week for the first time.

Jena did that on Friday night alongside the other six finalists and nailed it. She hit the runway in a cut-off shirt that comically read, “Currently growing a pair.”

Jena’s up against a couple of strong competitors that have a real shot at landing the rookie spot. There’s an NFL cheerleader, a Ford model, and an Instagram model with a decent sized following left.

This isn’t going to be a walk in the park by any means for model married to the professional golfer. That said, I wouldn’t bet against her.

Jena Sims Could Be The Next Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie Of The Year

Jena and her husband, Brooks Koepka, are having themselves a year. Her run in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit competition is just the tip of the iceberg for the two.

We’re talking championships on the course and huge paydays on top of the whole pregnancy news. Things are going well right now for the Koepkas.

I expect their hot streak to continue, whether Jena is named the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie of the Year or not.