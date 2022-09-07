Spicy Baker Mayfield Is BACK, ‘Off The Leash,’ And Taking Shots At Browns

Spicy Baker Mayfield is the best Baker Mayfield. And it appears the Panthers’ starting QB is feeling it ahead of Sunday’s opener against the Browns.

Mayfield, the former Cleveland quarterback, has released an epic shirt that takes a not-so-subtle dig at the Dawg Pound.

They’re here. The ONLY officially licensed shirts out there https://t.co/hrjzFNPhxc — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) September 2, 2022

You know the NFL is BACK when Baker is in his feelings and over-confident, which, by the way, is way better than the broken down, defeated Baker we got last season.

This is the Progressive commercial Baker Mayfield. The guy who worked in the stadium concession stand, mowed the grass, and walked around the upper deck in a robe.

This is the the version of Baker that says he’s feeling dangerous, eats cake on the postgame show, and stares into Hue Jackson’s soul on the sidelines.

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield is back to his confident self for the Browns showdown. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images).

Baker Mayfield Was Traded To Carolina In July

We need THIS Baker Mayfield this season, and he’s off to a blazing start.

Now, the caveat here is Baker has to now beat the Browns on Sunday and play well. Cleveland’s offense may be led by horrible Jacoby Brissett, but the defense is still plenty good and Mayfield will have his hands full.

But, as his shirt says, he’s now off the leash and ready to run free. Don’t know what the means exactly, but you better believe I’m ready to find out.