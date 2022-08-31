Myles Garrett Responds To Baker Mayfield Vowing To ‘F**k’ Up The Browns

Myles Garrett isn’t interested in getting into a war of words with Baker Mayfield.

Some waves were sent through the NFL when it was revealed by Cynthia Frelund that the former Browns starter and current Panthers QB said he was going to “f**k” up the Browns week one.

While it’s understandable why Mayfield might feel that way, making comments like that is a great way to get embarrassed.

However, the Browns star edge rusher had a classy response.

“Talking like that and moving the way he does, it’s worked for him. He uses that for fire, for motivation and I think speaking like that helps amp him up. It does the same for us as well. We’ll take it and we’ll use it, and I’m hoping for a great matchup. I don’t think any less of him because he’s going out there and doing the same thing he did when he was with us. He’s the same guy personally, and maybe we’ll see a different Baker when we get on the field. Who knows,” Garrett explained to Cleveland.com when talking about Mayfield’s comment.

Clearly, Garrett took the high road and just pointed out some players have to talk like that in order to amp themselves up.

It’s not personal. It’s just business. Garrett understands the nature of the beast, and it definitely doesn’t seem like he has any bad blood with Mayfield.

The problem for the Panthers QB is if you’re going to talk like that, you better back it up. If you don’t, you’re going to get absolutely destroyed by fans and the media.

If you claim you’re going to “f**k” up your old team and lose, you’re going to get absolutely crushed. It’s truly that simple.

The good news is fans won’t have to wait long to find out. The Browns will take the field September 11 against Baker Mayfield and the Panthers, and it should be an excellent game.