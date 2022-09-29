Someone Sneaks Into Dolphins Practice In Cincinnati, Films And Tweets Plays

Looks like we got ourselves an old fashion SpyGate situation on our hands. This one involves the Cincinnati Bengals, Cincinnati Bearcats, Miami Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa and, of course, Twitter.
The Dolphins arrived in Cincinnati a few days early this week due to Hurricane Ian. They practiced Wednesday afternoon at the University of Cincinnati’s Nippert Stadium.
Shortly after Wednesday’s walkthrough ended, videos began circulating on Twitter of Miami’s practice.
Looks pretty harmless, right? Except, it wasn’t the only one.
Will Tua Tagovailoa start for Dolphins? Fan video say yes
The main issue here – beyond the obvious fact that practice plays were being recorded for anyone and everyone’s viewing pleasure – is the fact that they appear to show QB Tua Tagovailoa practicing in full.
Tua has been on the injury report all week with a back issue, and the team hasn’t said whether he was going to play or not Thursday night against the Bengals.
Head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday he was “optimistic,” but wouldn’t have an answer until probably Thursday morning.
Perhaps Tagovailoa was going to play all along and the Dolphins were practicing a little gamesmanship on a short week and forcing the Bengals to prepare for two quarterbacks?
Wouldn’t be the first time a team has done that, except it all sort of goes out the window once QB1 is filmed taking reps 24 hours before the game.
Barstool Cincinnati – which is part of Barstool Sports (duh) – was asked by the Miami Dolphins to remove the video, and president Dave Portnoy gave the Fish a big ol’ thumbs down.
Thanks but not thanks!
As of 8 a.m. Thursday, the videos were still online. Honestly, I’m not sure there’s that much the Bengals could actually gather from them, but the Tua angle would certainly piss me off if I was with the Dolphins.
In any event, OutKick’s Armando Salguero tweeted late Wednesday that Tua’s gonna play tonight, giving us the 3-0 Miami Dolphins – and Tua – against the 1-2 Bengals – and Joey Burrow.
Doesn’t get much better than that.
One CommentLeave a Reply
There is no sneakiness going on here – anybody that’s every been to Nippert Stadium knows it sits in the middle of the main campus and is mostly surrounded by tall buildings. There is no possible way to hold a secret practice here because anybody walking to class, or a dorm room, can see directly into the stadium. Miami had to know that before they got permission to use the field.