Someone Sneaks Into Dolphins Practice In Cincinnati, Films And Tweets Plays

Looks like we got ourselves an old fashion SpyGate situation on our hands. This one involves the Cincinnati Bengals, Cincinnati Bearcats, Miami Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa and, of course, Twitter.

The Dolphins arrived in Cincinnati a few days early this week due to Hurricane Ian. They practiced Wednesday afternoon at the University of Cincinnati’s Nippert Stadium.

Shortly after Wednesday’s walkthrough ended, videos began circulating on Twitter of Miami’s practice.

Tua, Tyreek & the Miami Dolphins seen practicing in Nippert Stadium ahead of their matchup with the Bengals. pic.twitter.com/lCgoIiZJde — Barstool Cincinnati (@UCBarstool) September 28, 2022

Looks pretty harmless, right? Except, it wasn’t the only one.

Bro was recording every play pic.twitter.com/7MUple7mVs — 𝙅𝙖𝙨𝙤𝙣 (@BabygoatWaddle) September 28, 2022

Will Tua Tagovailoa start for Dolphins? Fan video say yes

The main issue here – beyond the obvious fact that practice plays were being recorded for anyone and everyone’s viewing pleasure – is the fact that they appear to show QB Tua Tagovailoa practicing in full.

Tua has been on the injury report all week with a back issue, and the team hasn’t said whether he was going to play or not Thursday night against the Bengals.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday he was “optimistic,” but wouldn’t have an answer until probably Thursday morning.

Perhaps Tagovailoa was going to play all along and the Dolphins were practicing a little gamesmanship on a short week and forcing the Bengals to prepare for two quarterbacks?

Tua Tagovailoa is questionable for Thursday’s game in Cincinnati … allegedly.

Wouldn’t be the first time a team has done that, except it all sort of goes out the window once QB1 is filmed taking reps 24 hours before the game.

Barstool Cincinnati – which is part of Barstool Sports (duh) – was asked by the Miami Dolphins to remove the video, and president Dave Portnoy gave the Fish a big ol’ thumbs down.

Thanks but not thanks!

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, the videos were still online. Honestly, I’m not sure there’s that much the Bengals could actually gather from them, but the Tua angle would certainly piss me off if I was with the Dolphins.

In any event, OutKick’s Armando Salguero tweeted late Wednesday that Tua’s gonna play tonight, giving us the 3-0 Miami Dolphins – and Tua – against the 1-2 Bengals – and Joey Burrow.

Doesn’t get much better than that.

Is the @nfl going to allow a person to record all of the plays that the @MiamiDolphins are practicing prior to the game. I thought that the @Bengals would have provided a secure location for the team to practice in, but this is unacceptable. @chrisperk @flasportsbuzz, @schadjoe https://t.co/BiiXe7pXOF — Big E (@ian693) September 28, 2022

Fair to say Bengals fans ain’t to happy to have the Dolphins practicing on campus 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/A1hNDydxSV — Barstool Cincinnati (@UCBarstool) September 28, 2022

Someone at the University of Cincinnati’s campus, has snuck into the Dolphins practice. Filming all of their plays, and have been posting them to twitter.



This League. pic.twitter.com/MZLFeTcbFe — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 29, 2022