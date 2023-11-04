Some Of Colorado’s Stolen Property Returned After Rose Bowl Theft

Videos by OutKick

One of the more bewildering stories of the college football season was the theft of a number of items from the Colorado locker room at the Rose Bowl.

Last weekend during the Buffaloes’ loss to the UCLA Bruins, a significant amount of jewelry was stolen, leading to a police investigation.

On Saturday, news broke that the Pasadena police department had recovered “several” of the items that’d been taken. Police said that their tip line had received a number of calls which helped direct them to suspects. While the suspects weren’t identified by name, they were described as “juveniles.” Search warrants were issued, which resulted in the return of some of the stolen goods.

Even after recovering some of the jewelry, police said the investigation continues.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 28: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes looks on from the sidelines during the first half of a game against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl Stadium. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Colorado’s Jewelry Recovered After Deion Demanded Rose Bowl Pay

After the theft, Deion Sanders had called on the Rose Bowl itself to pay for the replacement of the stolen items. One player had said he’d had thousands of dollars worth of goods stolen.

“All that stuff should be replaced. This is the Rose Bowl. They say the Granddaddy of them all, right? I’m sure Granddaddy has some money,” Sanders said. “Grandpa should have some money to give these kids.”

He also said that the NCAA should get involved

“I would expect the NCAA to do something about that. These are college kids, I’m pretty sure they don’t think about insurance at this point and juncture in their life,” he said.

Unsurprisingly, local police instead took over the investigation.

Colorado will host Oregon State on Saturday night, hopefully with better security at Folsom Field.