Colorado Players Allege Jewelry Stolen From Locker Room During Game Against UCLA, Police Investigating

Colorado and Deion Sanders headed west to California this past weekend for a game against UCLA at The Rose Bowl that ended in a loss. Following the game Saturday night, multiple Colorado players say they were the victims of jewelry theft.

In a video uploaded Sunday night, players were heard talking outside the stadium about some of their jewelry being stolen while they were on the field.

One of the players is heard complaining that thieves stole their jewelry during the game, with them discussing how it could’ve happened.

OutKick reached out to the UCLA athletic department early Monday morning and received this response, confirming a police investigation.

“The UCLA athletic department confirmed that a report was filed to the Pasadena Police Department following the UCLA-Colorado football game regarding items that were reportedly missing from the Colorado locker room. UCLA is in communication with law enforcement, Rose Bowl Stadium officials and the University of Colorado on the matter.”

OutKick also reached out to Colorado late Sunday night, but they did not provide a statement at the time.

In the video, you can hear one person who was not identified mentioning that someone would be in-touch with the Colorado players concerning the jewelry theft. As of this writing, there was no official word from Colorado regarding the matter.

“I just got mine. I had a jewelry box and everything, they took it out my jewelry box,” one player said outside the stadium, while visibly frustrated.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 28: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes looks on prior to a game against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Pasadena, California.

Deion Sanders Dealt With Jewelry Theft Before Arriving At Colorado, Coaching Jackson State

This is not the first time that a team coached by Deion Sanders has had to deal with theft during a game. While coaching at Jackson State, Sanders said that some of his items were stolen from the team’s locker room during their game against Edward Waters.

At first, one person had mentioned that it was a miscommunication, but Deion Sanders took to social media to say that his items were stolen, and his assistant caught the person in the act.

Naw it was stolen but they got it back. It was stolen out my personal bag in my office and My assistant caught the gentleman in the process of stealing it but she was alone. No Miscommunication my man at all https://t.co/foXTKwqsQC — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) February 22, 2021

At this time, it’s unknown how much was actually stolen, besides members of the Colorado team mentioning their chains.

We will continue to update the story as more information is presented.