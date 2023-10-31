Deion Sanders Calls On NCAA, ‘Granddaddy’ To Handle Reimbursement Of Player’s Jewelry Stolen At UCLA; Bruins Also Possibly Robbed

Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders had a lot to say regarding his players being robbed during the Colorado game at the Rose Bowl this past weekend against UCLA.

Also, new information from Deion Sanders shed light on the incident, where he has heard UCLA players were also the victim of theft.

It all transpired during the Colorado-UCLA game on Saturday night at the Rose Bowl, where players said jewelry was stolen from their locker room, during the game. Following the loss to UCLA, multiple Colorado players were heard during a video expressing frustration that their jewelry had been stolen while they were playing.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Deion Sanders called on the NCAA or the ‘Granddaddy’ to reimburse the players, who did not have insurance.

“Our kids got robbed during the game last week, I think that’s a travesty,” Deion Sanders noted. “I would expect the NCAA to do something about that. These are college kids. I’m pretty sure they don’t think about insurance at this point in their life. We’ve talked about NIL, given them financial planners and given them the resources for that. But the insurance part of it, we slipped. We didn’t really educate them on that.

“I know the kids will be forthright in what was stolen and some of our staff members as well. All of that stuff should be replaced. This is the Rose Bowl, they say its the Grandaddy Of Them All, right? I’m sure granddaddy has some money. Grandpa should have some money to give these kids. I’m gonna have a list made out from these men, and they’re gonna be truthful about what they lost, so we can try to get that back for them. They probably won’t be able to get their items back, but we should be able to reimburse them.”

Deion Sanders Calls On The NCAA To Help Reimburse Players

We will see what type of leverage Colorado has in reimbursing the players for the value of the items stolen, but Deion Sanders wants the NCAA to be involved. It’s not as if Colorado can just write a check to each player, which could be seen as an illegal payment.

So, the NCAA would need to get involved in the process, which Sanders called for on Tuesday. He mentioned that Colorado players likely weren’t the only ones affected either, with UCLA potentially being robbed as well.

“But I did hear the home team was robbed as well. Don’t make no sense, when you’re out their balling and playing your heart out and you get robbed in the same aspect. So I hope we can do something about that, NCAA. You do something about everything else, do something about that.

When OutKick reached out to UCLA on Sunday night, the school confirmed that the Pasadena Police department was handling the investigation.

The UCLA athletic department confirmed that a report was filed to the Pasadena Police Department following the UCLA-Colorado football game regarding items that were reportedly missing from the Colorado locker room. UCLA is in communication with law enforcement, Rose Bowl Stadium officials and the University of Colorado on the matter.”

We will now wait to see if the NCAA steps up to the plate to help the players with their loss of valuables, or even if they can. I’d imagine the police need to finish their investigation before this goes forward with any type of reimbursement.

But, either way, Deion Sanders is calling for the money-hungry NCAA to get involved.