Some New York Times Employees Will Go On Strike For 24 Hours

The CEO of the New York Times sent an email to all employees confirming that members of the NewsGuild will stroke for 24 hours on Thursday.

That’ll show ’em.

According to Times CEO Meredith Kopit Levien’s email, the NewsGuild represents newsroom employees as well as some working in advertising and other areas.

Just in: New York Times CEO @meredith_levien confirms in all staff email that members of the NewsGuild will go on a 24-hour strike Thursday. "It’s disappointing that they’re taking such drastic action," she emails newsroom. pic.twitter.com/ZD1iJ5aP5f — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) December 8, 2022

“This will be the bargaining unit’s first strike in more than 40 years. It’s disappointing that they’re taking such drastic action, given the clear commitment we’ve shown to negotiate our way

to a contract that provides Times journalists with substantial pay increases, market-leading benefits, and flexible working conditions,” Levien wrote.

The Times CEO talked about how she wants to see employees receive a deal that “recognizes and rewards their work.” At the same time, she acknowledged that doing this was tied to the company’s financial success.

Levien mentioned that 40% of the company’s profits come from print — which as most people are well aware — is on the decline.

She also touched on the company’s plans to continue to “meet our obligation to our readers and the general public by reporting the news as fully as possible through any disruption caused by a strike.”

So from the sound of it, the Times is prepared to go about their Thursday as per usual while their staffers stand outside with picket signs.

That’s not what you want to hear when you’re trying to get some leverage in contract negotiations.

The Guild Released A Statement of Its Own

The NewsGuild released a statement on Wednesday as well.

The NewsGuild has also sent out a press release announcing their decision. pic.twitter.com/0JOiA3YVA4 — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) December 8, 2022

Their statement confirmed that 1,000 Times employees will walk off the job on Thursday. This comes after they signed a walkout pledge last week.

Guild members also asked for the public’s support during the strike… on the “digital picket line.”

If @NYTimesGuild members don't have a deal soon, we’re asking readers to not engage in any @nytimes platforms tomorrow and stand with us on the digital picket line! Read local news. Listen to public radio. Pull out a cookbook. Break your Wordle streak. pic.twitter.com/gzQCL58ir7 — NYTimesGuild (@NYTimesGuild) December 7, 2022

That just sounds like they don’t want people to read The New York Times.

If that’s the case, many of us are veterans of the digital picket line.

The tension between NewsGuild and New York Times management comes after 20 months of failed negotiations.

After 20 months of negotiations, enough is enough: Today, more than 1,000 @NYTimesGuild members pledged to walk out if @nytimes does not agree to a complete and fair contract by Dec. 8. — NYTimesGuild (@NYTimesGuild) December 2, 2022

This isn’t the first time the Guild has gone on strike. They struck in 1965 for several days and again in 1981 for 6-and-a-half hours.

