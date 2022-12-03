Elon Musk Replies To Clay Travis To Call Out New York Times For Ignoring ‘Twitter Files’ Story Exposing Election Interference

In case you thought the media actually cared about “all the news that’s fit to print,” Friday on Twitter should end that misconception.

Friday night was one of the most consequential in social media history, where Elon Musk and Matt Taibbi combined on the “Twitter files.”

Taibbi unleashed a massive thread, posting internal documents that showed how the social media company influenced elections.

Twitter under previous ownership would take down accounts at the Biden campaign’s request, delete posts that offended Democrats, and inappropriately censored the New York Post.

Executives desperately grasped for any justification to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story. Even when warned their reasoning was flimsy, they continued.

This is a major story with massive ramifications.

Yet virtually no one covered it.

There is not one single article about @elonmusk or the @twitter email release last night on @nytimes app this morning. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 3, 2022

Here's the Big Four's front page headlines since @ElonMusk released the #TwitterFiles showing one of the biggest scandals in US politics since Watergate.



Blackout. 'Democracy' may die in darkness, but Twitter is shining a massive spotlight on corruption in the US government. pic.twitter.com/lVZgHrexQh — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) December 3, 2022

This is how dominant left wing media outlets control the flow of information and show their bias.

It’s not simply about open advocacy against one political party, it’s about how they choose what to cover.

This is exactly what Musk wanted to expose when he bought the platform.

Elon Musk at Twitter. (Getty Images)

Media Ignores Twitter Stories They Don’t Want To Hear

The collusion between major political figures and social media companies is one of the most dangerous trends in American democracy.

Controlling the flow of information is vitally important, which is why they lost their minds when Musk took over.

They knew their run as gatekeepers was in jeopardy, which meant the public could be exposed to stories that damage their political party.

Media outlets claim to care about “protecting democracy,” but what that means in practice is defending the left.

Musk himself noticed this, telling OutKick founder Clay Travis that The Times has become an “unregistered lobbying firm for far left politicians.”

That is because The New York Times has become, for all intents and purposes, an unregistered lobbying firm for far left politicians — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 3, 2022

The media’s purposeful ignorance amounts to in-kind political donations to left wing candidates.

Biden family corruption and misbehavior was a major pre-election story, that was dismissed as “disinformation.”

Not one of the media outlets involved in suppressing the story has apologized.

Now they’re doubling down even after Musk exposed how Twitter contributed to their efforts and censored political opponents.

Biden asked, Twitter answered.

It’s no wonder that trust in media is at an all-time low as journalist Matt Taibbi so effectively argued.

Many will hope that the media might actually learn some lessons from yet another embarrassment. But if you still believe that’s possible at this point, you haven’t been paying attention.