Media Extremely Mad That Elon Musk Is Supposedly Becoming ‘More Republican’

You didn’t think the media would take Elon Musk buying Twitter lying down, did you?

Of course not!

Twitter becoming more of a free speech platform again is an unacceptable outcome for the left, and so the media has leapt to its defense.

Their latest strategy to discredit what Musk is doing is to frame him as a Republican. That means any changes he makes, or collusion he exposes can be safely ignored by the left.

Axios exemplified this remarkable trend by writing an entire article claiming that he’s moving further right.

The article’s central thesis is that free speech and enforcement balance is now a Republican concept.

“Elon Musk’s public musings over the last six months have cemented an unmistakable new reality: The world’s richest man, and owner of the de facto public square, has become more and more Republican,” the article states.

Elon Musk buying Twitter has left-wingers and media scrambling. (Photo by Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images)

They even essentially admit that Twitter has used their influence to be openly biased against the right.

The “real-world implications” of Musk standing up for sanity stand in direct contrast to Twitter’s previous management.

READ: ELON MUSK FINDS ‘#STAYWOKE’ SHIRTS IN EMPTY TWITTER OFFICE

“It’s a stunning political transformation for the Obama, Clinton and Biden-voting CEO of the most successful electric-vehicle company on Earth. And it’s one with major real-world implications, given the significant influence Musk now wields in shaping the rules of online public debate.”

Twitter has been so openly far left for so long, that even the barest pretense of fairness is too much for them to bear.

Musk Exposes Hypocrisy

This is becoming more important to the left as Musk exposes how the left weaponized Twitter to enforce censorship.

Friday afternoon, he and journalist Matt Taibbi released details of how the social media giant buried the Hunter Biden laptop story.

They put their thumb on the scale to reduce information that could be harmful to their candidate. Major media outlets celebrated that decision, since it helped get Biden elected.

Having someone even remotely middle of the road running Twitter takes away one of their biggest advantages.

So expect to see even more hit pieces on Musk in the weeks and months to come, as he exposes how the left uses institutions to help their political candidates.