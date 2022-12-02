Oh No, Don’t Do It! New York Times Union Wants Raises Or it Will Walk Out

The New York Times Guild announced Friday that it has hit its breaking point and is prepared to unleash the wrath of 1,000 lib libs on management in the form of a 24-hour walkout on December 8 if its contract demands are not met.

OMG, where will libs get their instructional guides to coping with losing the midterm elections stories or nothing burger investigations into Barstool founder Dave Portnoy that conveniently forgot to mention the Times’ connection to sports gambling?

Oh no, don’t threaten a 24-hour walkout! Not the magical 24-hour walkout that billion-dollar corporate media entities lose sleep over. NOOOOOOO!

Let’s keep this as simple as possible: The Times’ Guild and management have been fighting over a new contract for approximately 20 months and we’ve arrived at a pivotal moment for workers who refuse to return to the office three days a week, as directed by the company. In September, 1,300 workers signed a pledge not to return to the office.

On the financial side of the negotiations, guild members hve asked for an 8% raise and a cost-of-living increase of 5.25%, and a promise of no mandatory return to the office mandates until July 2023 at the earliest.

Friday, the guild announced, “enough is enough.”

It’s walkout time – if demands are not met. This isn’t a strike. We’re talking about workers literally not showing up to work for one day. That’s right, sitting on their couches listening to NPR and watching CNN for 24 hours. That’s the threat.

NYT sports reporter Jenny Vrentas tweeted Friday that the Times Guild is looking for a $65,000 “salary floor” that would “ensure our workers make a livable wage and don’t have to come from money or work a second job.”

We want our pension intact. We want our health care funded. We want raises that reflect our contribution to the company's success, but the @nytimes has given us lunch boxes and excuses about economic uncertainty. — NYTimesGuild (@NYTimesGuild) December 2, 2022

Imagine what it will be like if the guild pulls the trigger and actually keeps its word. You might have to go 24 hours without Sam Bankman-Fried speaking events hosted by the Times. The scary Covid death scoreboard might not get updated. The Times might take a day off from telling Americans that the flag is a symbol of division.

And who would tell us that it’s racist to talk about a possible China Covid lab leak?

I’m actually rooting for management to call the guild’s bluff on this one. Does the guild have the balls to walk off the job? That’s what we need to see. Will Jenny Vrentas and her fellow sports reporters take a day off and watch the ESPN lib libs while tweeting about how bad life is at the New York Times?

There’s a big problem for the Times’ Guild.

The Washington Post is going through layoffs and there are about to be some lib lib replacements on the free agent market.

The layoffs at @Gannett, @CNN, @washingtonpost & elsewhere are disheartening.



There's a lot of criticism of the news, and many people rooting for our downfall. But every fired journalist means fewer stories get told, fewer officials are held accountable. We are all worse off. — Steven Overly (@StevenOverly) December 1, 2022

Man, it's an abosolute bloodbath of journalism jobs this week. Washington Post Magazine gone. Major layoffs at CNN. Gannett's down to one guy who has to cover every school board in the country and draw the Sunday comics. — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) December 1, 2022

Good luck to the Guild.

It appears you’re going to need it.

A company on track for an annual operating profit of $320 million or more should be paying its employees a minimum of $65,000 a year. The @nytimes thinks this is unreasonable. The @NYTimesGuild does not. — NYTimesGuild (@NYTimesGuild) December 2, 2022

This walkout pledge was not a decision we made lightly. But the truth is @nytimes is a blank page without @NYTGuild members. It's time they gave us a contract that reflects our true worth. pic.twitter.com/MTMdockEKK — NYTimesGuild (@NYTimesGuild) December 2, 2022