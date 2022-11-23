FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Still Scheduled To Speak At Expensive NYT Summit

Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried will apparently still be speaking at a New York Times summit next week.

Despite the collapse of his company, which has spawned numerous lawsuits and financial devastation, the Times doesn’t seem to care.

Bankman-Fried and FTX also allegedly misused customer funds, while living an extravagant lifestyle in the Bahamas.

Yet he’s still invited to speak at a New York Times conference.

Not only is the Times still providing a platform for him, they’re going to make absurd profits from his appearance.

Tickets for the event are $2,500. Each.

Although to be fair, they do offer a substantial discount of $1,500 for non-profits. Extremely generous of them.

How can this be allowed to continue as scheduled?

Well Bankman-Fried aligns ideologically with the Times, which means his transgressions at FTX can be safely excused.

He donated tens of millions of dollars to left wing candidates, making him an important contributor to causes the Times supports.

READ: DISGRACED FTX CEO SAM BANKMAN-FRIED DONATED MILLIONS TO FAR LEFT DEMOCRATS

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried will apparently still be speaking at a New York Times summit next week. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

New York Times Profiting From Disgraced FTX Founder

So the Times will make an absurd amount of money from this wildly overpriced conference, without a hint of shame.

Bankman-Fried’s mismanagement of FTX caused $11 billion in damages, according to a new lawsuit.

But the Times is willing to sell tickets for $2,500 a piece anyway. Somehow that doesn’t seem very aligned with the “effective altruism” FTX and Bankman-Fried espoused, does it?

The left has never excelled at acknowledging their own hypocrisy, but somehow they still find ways to live down to the lowest possible expectations.

FTX’s collapse was devastating to huge amounts of people, and Sam Bankman-Fried’s incompetence played a huge role. Now he’ll be given a platform to defend himself, all so the Times can make money.

Amazing what being a Democrat will excuse, isn’t it?