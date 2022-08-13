Soldier Field Looks Like A Public Driving Range For Chiefs-Bears Game

An Elton John concert last weekend absolutely wrecked the grass at Soldier Field. There was no hiding it ahead of Saturday’s preseason opener between the Chiefs and Bears.

Right on cue, literally everybody on Twitter noticed.

There are Soldier Field employees working to fill in divots on the turf 15 minutes before game time. pic.twitter.com/ad6Ag3XMAq — Jesse Newell (@jessenewell) August 13, 2022

Filling in divots at Soldier Field 15 minutes before an actual NFL game is hilarious. What are we doing here!?

• Soldier Field turf is disgusting

• Bears offense 3 and out

• Chiefs offense is magical Football is BACK! 🏈 — Vinnie Parise (@VinnieParise) August 13, 2022

Justin Fields got WRECKED during the opening series, the Bears punted and Patrick Mahomes immediately marched down the driving range for an easy score.

The NFL is truly back!

That Elton John concert last week destroyed the turf at Soldier Field. pic.twitter.com/fx4ey5CbV2 — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) August 13, 2022

Did they have pony rides at Soldier Field lately?

🗑 pic.twitter.com/AxEz6xnyN2 — Julz Rulz (@hagalicious813) August 13, 2022

Good lord the turf at Soldier Field already looks like straight ass — Choco Taco Topo Chico (@NateNomm) August 13, 2022

Justin and the QB corps is on the field throwing right now…but I can't emphasize more about how shitty this field looks. It's awful pic.twitter.com/t1zXh1Ozsn — 79th & Halas Podcast (@79thAndHalas) August 13, 2022

Fields, by the way, was sacked twice in the first quarter at Soldier Field. But Fields also hit Darnell Mooney for a beautiful 26-yard strike for you fantasy nerds (that includes me).

All these jokes about the Soldier Field grass are funny until someone gets seriously hurt in a meaningless preseason game — Jeremy Layton (@JeremyLayt0n) August 13, 2022

The Soldier Field sod is in midseason form today, and that's not good. It looks like a really bad golf course's fairway. As I said on @670TheScore, if I were Andy Reid I simply wouldn't risk Patrick Mahomes on this surface. Not for a preseason game. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) August 13, 2022

Big Red decided to play Mahomes at Soldier Field. The Chiefs QB proceeded to slice and dice the Bears defense on his one and only drive.

Mahomes finished 6 of 7 for 60 yards and an easy 5-yard touchdown pass to Blake Bell. He also hit Travis Kelce for a 19-yard strike.

Tyreek who?