Jay Cutler Speaks On Chicago Bears’ Problems And QB Justin Fields

Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler spent seven of his twelve NFL seasons with the Bears. His time in the Windy City has given him the type of perspective few others have – specifically about the current quarterbacking situation – where Justin Fields is set to begin his second season as Chicago’s signal caller.

“If the Bears start winning . . . I hope they do. And I hope Justin is successful, and I hope he’s the next big thing here and he’s the best quarterback to come out of Chicago Bears history,” Cutler recently told the Chicago Sun Times.

Cutler was named of the 100 Greatest Bears of All-Time and holds a number of franchise passing records, including most career yards and touchdowns.

#OTD in 2011, Jay Cutler picked up his only playoff win with the #Bears. – 274 pass yards

– 2 TDs passing

– 2 TDs rushing

– 111.3 rating pic.twitter.com/HlyO6VirOu — Bears Talk (@NBCSBears) January 16, 2020

That the 39-year-old Cutler was able to accomplish as much as he did with Chicago is impressive, considering the near constant turnover of coaches and front office members that coincided with his time there. Cutler hopes Fields avoids the same type of situation.

“I like him . . . he’s got all the tools, but it’s the same problem the Bears have had for a long time: They’re turning over coaches and turning over OCs,” Cutler told the Sun Times. “It’s hard for a quarterback. You look across the league, and the guys that are really good at quarterback have the same coaches and same systems each year.

He added: “This is like learning a different language. It’s like if I told you: ‘Hey, you’ve gotta learn Spanish this year, and next year learn Italian and the next year learn Chinese,’ it’s not gonna be easy.”

After being selected 11th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, Fields finished his rookie season with two wins in ten starts and threw seven touchdowns to go along with ten interceptions. He’ll enter his second pro season under a new head coach, Matt Eberflus.

With two coaches in two seasons, Fields will have played for only one less head coach than Cutler did during his Bears tenure.

Hopefully he’s bilingual.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF