Soccer Star Cristiano Biraghi Bloodied After Getting Hit By With Trash

Soccer player Cristiano Biraghi suffered a nasty head wound after being pelted with trash by fans at a UEFA Europa Conference League in Prague.

Biraghi, captain of the Italian soccer team ACF Fiorentina, was preparing to take a corner kick during the team’s match against Premier League club West Ham United.

However, West Ham supporters were not happy about the call. At all.

They started pelting the pitch with trash, a piece of which clobbered Biraghi.

Biraghi turned to give the crowd a mock cheer as blood started flowing from behind his ear.

Just a disgusting display from those West Ham fans who threw the trash. This is precisely why you’re not supposed to do that. Just classless.

This wouldn’t happen in the US… okay maybe it would in Philly… or Dallas… okay, fine, it happens here too.

Fiorentina’s trainer bandaged Biraghi and got him back on the pitch. In the meantime, the game was temporarily halted while the PA announced and gave the crowd a proper tongue-lashing.

Biraghi and his teammates weren’t able to defeat the Hammers. West Ham took the win and the Europa Conference League championship by a score of 2-1.

This was the first time that West Ham has won a European soccer trophy since the 1960s. 1965 to be precise.

That’s a long drought. Not as long as the Toronto Maple Leafs Stanley Cup drought, but still long.

