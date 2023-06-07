Messi Effect: MLS Ticket Prices Skyrocket After Announcement

Videos by OutKick

Lionel Messi is heading to the United States and Major League Soccer, joining David Beckham’s Inter Milan.

This was rumored several weeks ago, but primarily as part of a Messi return to his roots at FC Barcleona.

It’s hard to overstate just how important adding perhaps.the world’s most famous player is to soccer in the U.S.

Messi, just a few months ago, won the World Cup with Argentina. He also was one of the key contributors to Paris Saint-Germain winning their 11th Ligue 1 title in France this season.

Even at 35-years-old, Messi still ranks among the best and most valuable players in the world. Not to mention placing among the best, if not the very best, soccer players of all time.

And he’s going to play in the United States.

It’s a tremendous win for MLS, and even in just a few hours, his impact is immediately apparent.

On the secondary market, it’s currently cheaper to go to Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Miami than it is to go to Messi’s potential debut.

It's currently cheaper to go to Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Miami ($416) than Lionel Messi's potential Inter Miami debut against Cruz Azul ($482).

Messi's arrival is a gamechanger for MLS 🚀



Messi's arrival is a gamechanger for MLS 🚀



— Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) June 7, 2023

Tickets for specific matchups also went nuts on the secondary market. The Inter Milan-LAFC match increased from $81 to $422 immediately.

Tickets for the Inter Miami vs. LAFC match on 9/3 have already increased from $81 to $422, per @TickPick.

That's the Messi effect 📈



— Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) June 7, 2023

That’s what signing Lionel Messi means to soccer in the United States.

LUSAIL CITY, QATAR – DECEMBER 18: Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring the team’s third goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Messi Takes MLS To A New Level

There have been a number of European stars to head to MLS in the twilight of their careers.

David Beckham was one of the first to make the jump. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Wayne Rooney, Frank Lampard and David Villa are other notable stars to play in the U.S.

But none were at Messi’s level, or as close to their peak of superstardom.

Messi isn’t the consensus best player in the world at this point in his career. But he’s still the single most recognizable soccer star in the world.

Immediately, Inter Milan games become must watch TV for soccer fans. And clearly, based on ticket prices, must attend games as well.

MLS is nowhere close to competing with the Premier League, Ligue 1 or the Bundesliga. But their best chance of getting closer is attracting players like Messi and injecting more money into the league.

Start saving up now.