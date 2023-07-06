Soccer Fan Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Stabbing Someone During Mexico – Qatar Match At Levi’s Stadium

Videos by OutKick

In last week’s edition of ‘Soccer Fans Are The Wildest Sports Fans On The Plant’ we had a Brazilian man randomly leaving everything in his will to Neymar. This week, we have a soccer fan allegedly stabbing another fan at Levi’s Stadium and being charged with attempted murder.

The alleged incident took place during Sunday’s Mexico – Qatar match in the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Mexico supporters were caught fighting one another last month after falling to the United States, but things hit an entirely different level during the team’s embarrassing loss to Qatar over the weekend.

A video of Mexican fans beating the hell out of each other went viral and allegedly showed one fan prison-shanking another in the stands.

Police in California have since arrested a man and charged him with attempted murder for the alleged stabbing. The victim was reportedly “critically” injured during the violent brawl having suffered a wound “near the upper collar bone area.” The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Alejandro Garcia-Villanueva.

“With the advanced video technology at Levi’s Stadium and vital community input, swift action by the SCPD allowed detectives to positively identify both the suspect and the person of interest within 24 hours of the incident,” police said Wednesday.

The victim is expected to make a full recovery, according to local reports.