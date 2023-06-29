Brazilian Man Leaves Everything In His Will To Neymar Despite Never Meeting The Soccer Star

Videos by OutKick

In today’s edition of ‘Why Soccer Fans Are The Wildest Sports Fans On The Planet’ we have a Brazilian man leaving everything in his will to Neymar. And yes, you guessed it, the man has never had a single interaction with the Brazilian superstar.

The 30-year-old fan who is unfortunately “not in very good health” recently told Brazilian media outlet Metropoles his thought process behind leaving everything to Neymar. He also didn’t mince words when describing why he isn’t leaving anything to his family, who he says he simply “doesn’t get along with.”

“I like Neymar, I identify with him a lot,” the unidentified man said. “I also suffer with defamation, I am also very family-oriented and the relationship with his father reminds me a lot of mine with my father, who has passed away.

“I am not in very good health and, because of that, I really saw that I don’t have anyone to leave my things to… I wouldn’t want the government or relatives I don’t get along with to take my things.”

A Brazilian man is leaving everything in his will to Neymar. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Neymar Made His Debut For Brazil At Age 18

This entire situation is wild enough just on face value alone, but what makes it that much crazier is that this isn’t the first time he’s reportedly tried to give everything to Neymar. He didn’t have any luck in his first attempt but went about it the legal way this time around by having his documents signed at a notary’s office.

I’m going to go out on a limb here and say Neymar – who has a net worth of $200 million – isn’t interested in anything this random stranger is leaving him.

Although the fan is currently anonymous, it is a genius move on his part to get a global story about himself out there. It’s also objectively hilarious to imagine Brazilian authorities knocking on Neymar’s door after the man passes away with a few boxes of completely random items and saying ‘here ya go, Mr. Neymar.’