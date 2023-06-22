Goal! Neymar Gets OK From Fiancé To Sleep Around, Rules Permitting

Videos by OutKick

If you thought life was good for soccer superstar Neymar, you have no idea. In addition to being filthy rich, generationally talented and engaged to a model, Neymar also has the OK to help himself to a buffet of women throwing themselves at him.

But, (there’s always a but, and in the case of Neymar, likely plenty of butts) there are some minor stipulations. Neymar’s fiancé, Bruna Biancardi, gives the Brazilian soccer star the green light as long as he follows a few very specific rules of play.

“Neymar Jr has an agreement with his girlfriend, Bruna Biancardi,” Em Off recently reported.

The publication’ continued detailing the 31-year-old PSG winger’s freedoms in stating that he is “free to flirt and even have sex with other woman, despite his commitment to Biancardi”

Apparently the soccer world’s freedom of movement is even more player-friendly than reported.

Neymar Jr and Bruna Biancardi have an off-the-pitch agreement. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage).

Neymar Can Do What He Wants, For The Most Part

The rules Neymar must follow in order to continuing scoring even when off the pitch are as follows:

“He has to be discreet, use a condom and not kiss them on the mouth,” Em Off’s report details.

Being soccer and all, I assumed he wouldn’t be able to use his hands. But nope, he’s apparently free to grab a handful if he so desires.

(With consent, of course. Don’t cancel me now, it’s almost the weekend!)

Tough stuff. Not sure how Neymar can adhere to such strict regulations. Thankfully, he’s a world-class athlete and discipline is a requirement for his day job.

Did I mention Neymar’s free to indulge at a time when Biancardi’s currently pregnant with the couple’s first child together?

Neymar and Biancardi have been together, at least publicly, since April of last year. In addition to the couple’s soon-to-be-born child together, Neymar also has a 12-year-old son from a previous relationship.

Papa Neymar is currently sitting on 13 goals for PSG this season in just 20 appearances. As mentioned above, he’s currently injured.

Fortunately, with Bruna’s blessing, he doesn’t need to rush back to the pitch to increase those scoring numbers.

