Large Group Of PSG Fans Show Up At Neymar’s House, Start Chant Telling Him To Leave The Club

In case you needed reminding that soccer fans are the craziest and most passionate in all of sports, this group of PSG supporters showing up at Neymar’s home should do the trick.

PSG fans are absolutely sick of what they’re seeing from the French club and want to see something change. Since the higher-ups that run the club don’t seem to be doing much, some supporters have taken things into their own hands.

🚨 PSG fans went to Neymar's house to demand he leaves the club. 👀



🗣️ “Neymar, get out! Neymar, get out!"



(🎥 @parisientimes)pic.twitter.com/RJjZdTfo3s — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) May 3, 2023

Based on the scene outside of Neymar’s home you would think that PSG were in complete shambles and the Brazilian did something absolutely despicable.

The reality is, PSG sits atop the Ligue 1 table by five points and Neymar has scored 13 goals and added 11 assists in just 20 appearances in league play.

On the one hand, you have to respect the passion of these PSG fans, on the other, they look like entitled losers that have nothing better to do with their lives than chant outside one of the best and wealthiest athletes walking the planet.

Neymar will be a forgotten man moving forward, not only because he could look to leave the club, but Lionel Messi is on his way out at the end of the season as well. PSG will be just fine seeing as how it’s one of the richest clubs in the world, but things aren’t exactly calm in Paris at the moment.