‘SNL’ Still Afraid To Parody Joe Biden, Democrats Opens With Trump Again

“SNL” opened with Donald Trump this weekend. The program satirized the former president’s visit to East Palestine. Fulton County election crimes grand jury foreperson Emily Kohrs made a cameo.

The segment wasn’t particularly extraordinary. It was fine. A predictable cold open to another edition of the program.

But more notable than the segment itself is the decision to lead with the former president yet again. The Trump character has made at least five appearances since Oct. 1, 2022, the start of the current 48th season.

Now, Trump remains a firebrand. He’s in the news daily. Parodying him is not unjust.

Nor is mocking GOP candidates Kari Lake and Herschel Walker, or congressman George Santos, R-NY — three other frequent characters on the show.

Trump on “SNL”

Each political figure ought to be subject to ridicule in the form of comedy. However, not all politicians are.

As OutKick reported, “SNL” does not make fun of Joe Biden. The show has included the sitting president in sketches just seven times since he took office over two years ago.

“SNL Joe Biden” has appeared just once this season, five times less than Trump and less than half the times as Lake, Walker and Santos.

The program has also ignored leading Democratic figures, despite the golden fodder they provide.

A sketch show focused on giggles very well might include Trump in a cold open about the catastrophe in East Palestine. But the show would also include U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

It took Buttigieg two-and-a-half weeks to visit Ohio. He has instead spent his time focused on the diversity of construction sites nationwide. Buttigieg finally visited the site this week, when he dodged questions as if he were above a response.

Then, his entitled press secretary demanded reporters turn off the cameras when they speak to her. Buttigieg would have provided “SNL” with the timely, quality opening segment it seeks.

As would Joe Biden stumbling down the steps of his plane yet again. As would have been his quirky visit to Ukraine, a country on which he continues to waste our money.

“Saturday Night Live” has yet to mention Biden’s own classified document scandal, after ridiculing Trump for the same.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is a parody of herself. Yet she never makes the cut.

Nor does Samuel Brinton, an unusual former Biden administration nuclear official. This week, a fashion designer learned that the man stole her luggage in 2018.

Mr. Brinton has been wearing her custom-made outfit. The bastard:

Unlike Melania Trump, “Doctor” Jill Biden is not a character on “SNL.”

Neither is Hunter.

Never before has there been more fodder for satire. Our society can no longer define the word “woman.” Our leaders openly lied about a lab-made virus for three years.

Yet never before has such cowardice and partisanship plagued the genre of comedy.

“Saturday Night Live” is no longer funny or creative. It’s carefully repetitive as only select persons are on-limits to ridicule.

“Saturday Night Live” is left-wing propaganda masquerading as satire.