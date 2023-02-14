Pete Buttigieg Focuses On Too Many White Construction Workers Amid Ohio Train Catastrophe

Videos by OutKick

A train derailment spilled toxic chemicals, after residents reported sickness and dead animals, in Ohio.

The matter is a catastrophe. It ought to be a top priority for Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

But instead, Buttigieg is concerned with the number of white people working on construction sites across the country.

There are too many whites, he says. White construction workers are taking jobs from minority communities, he adds.

“We have heard way too many stories from generations past of infrastructure where you got a neighborhood, often a neighborhood of color, that finally sees the project come to them, but everyone in the hard hats on that project, doing the good paying jobs, don’t look like they came from anywhere near the neighborhood,” Buttigieg said during the National Association of Counties Conference on Monday.

The following is secondary to our Transportation Secretary:

Photo via Fox News.

Buttigieg hasn’t had much to say about train derailment save for a single tweet.

As we wrote in a column last week, racial division is the chief mission among Democrats. It’s their rallying cry. Inflaming racial tension is their most useful claim to the culture war.

Addressing the crisis in Ohio is hardly as advantageous to Buttigieg’s standing within the party as stoking feelings of a racial injustice.

Tyre Nichols’ death doesn't demonstrate white supremacy. Its coverage demonstrates a need to inflame the fear of white supremacy



My column:



How the Left has ridden racial tensions to its advantage, politically and financially. And must keep them alive:https://t.co/WLS4ODW8g5 — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) February 9, 2023

Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, accused Buttigieg of “turning his back” on Middle America by ignoring the incident.

“This is a relatively frequent occurrence,” Turner told Fox Business on Tuesday. Not to this scale, but throughout the Midwest, as we have lots of trains that are traversing with hazardous materials that go through towns, sometimes cities, and could impact the health of the people that are there.

“The Secretary of Transportation, Buttigieg ought to be on this. He’s been ignoring this.”

Of course, he has.

The hell with toxic chemicals. A construction site had too many white workers for Buttigieg’s liking.