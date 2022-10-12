Single & Ready To Mingle? Tom Brady Joining Pickleball Craze

If Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are truly going downhill, he’s jumping headfirst into the single life.

Brady is reportedly gearing up to own his very own Pickleball team. He’s teaming up with six-time tennis Grand Slam champion Kim Clijsters to buy a Major League Pickleball team starting next season.

Those two would be part of a group led by Knighthead Capital Management LLC, which includes Knighthead co-founder Tom Wagner, film producer Matt Alvarez, and Wall Street bond saleswoman Callie Simpkins.

Kaitlyn Kerr – Knighthead’s Financial Advisor – is set to serve as the team’s general manager.

LeBron James and Tom Brady own pickleball teams in the year 2022. (Photo by M. Caulfield/WireImage for ESPN)

LeBron James, Draymond Green, Tom Brady own Pickleball teams

Brady’s team will be one of four new organizations to join the league next season, expanding the league from 12 to 16 teams. Everyone’s favorite woke basketball star, LeBron James, also recently purchased a team, along with punchy Draymond Green and Kevin Love.

League founder Steve Kuhn recently said fellas like Brady and LeBron would further “showcase the joy (pickleball) brings to millions of people around the globe.”

Kuhn also said earlier this summer that his goal was to have 40 million players by 2030.

That would be quite the Players Association!

Anyway, this is just the latest development in Brady’s life outside of football.

The future Hall of Famer has been on an absolute rollercoaster since the spring – retiring, then un-retiring, then leaving training camp for two weeks, and now, recently, dealing with some serious problems at home.

The good news is, Tom’s Bucs are 4-2 and he’s coming off his best game of the season, throwing for over 350 yards and a touchdown in a win over Atlanta. The GOAT also took a CLUTCH roughing the passer penalty that pissed everyone and their mother off.

Perfect time to jump into pickleball!