Simone Biles In Attendance For Chiefs-Packers Game, NBC Promotes Her To Stay Ahead Of The Woke Mob

Videos by OutKick

Taylor Swift showed up at Lambeau Field for Sunday’s Chiefs-Packers game. Naturally, that’s worth highlighting, but the network wanted to make sure they put the spotlight on another celebrity who is also at the game.

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles also showed out for the Sunday Night Football matchup. Her husband, Jonathan Owens, plays safety for Green Bay. It appears Swift (who’s dating some guy named Travis) isn’t the only one who’s got an NFL love interest.

As such, the broadcast’s X page published a tweet highlighting both women.

This might seem fairly standard; if a celebrity shows up to your a game you’re covering, you take notice. But it’s more than likely an attempt to avoid outrage from the woke race-baiting mob.

Back in late October, Fox Sports captured a shot of Owens talking to her husband during a Packers-Vikings game. However, the broadcast didn’t dwell on her presence for too long, as nearly every NFL broadcast has with Swift. Far too many people were dumb enough to assumed Biles’ skin color explained the disparity in coverage.

She black and in Wisconsin. They dk what black people are 😂 https://t.co/jLXoGe9W40 — Legendary Assault (@Legendaryy808) October 29, 2023

well they aren’t white so let’s start there https://t.co/Zia2AC1nqG — dacha (@grlsforpink) October 29, 2023

They not trying to promote Black people being married. Be real. These people are our enemies. https://t.co/o6j1nAXi8B — Tengen Kagayoshi (@Otakubreh) October 29, 2023

she the wrong complexion for the media to make a big deal outta it https://t.co/38E2ZUl8FE — The Cuffster (@Cuffy__) October 29, 2023

However, as Joe Kinsey pointed out, several other more plausible factors explained why Swift gets more coverage than Biles. No offense to Biles, but she can’t compete with Swift’s name recognition.

Regardless, NBC likely knew that anything other than equal coverage of both women wouldn’t satisfy the mob. I’m not saying Biles doesn’t deserve the highlight, she definitely does. But based on past events, she’s probably getting recognized more out of fear for the illogical online wokes.