Simone Biles Doesn’t Get Taylor Swift NFL TV Time Because She’s Black, Morons Claim

Videos by OutKick

America, we have a real race problem on our hands.

Sunday was a busy fake outrage day on Twitter where a Simone Biles NFL TV time vs. a Taylor Swift NFL TV time war of words broke out. On the social media app, more than a few morons claimed Olympic gold medalist Biles, who is married to Green Bay Packers strong safety Jonathan Owens, doesn’t get “the same love” as Taylor Swift from NFL broadcasts because she’s black.

Seriously, people?

How about we save the racism card for something a little more legitimate than this big swing and a miss?

this should get the same love as t swift tbh the greatest gymnast in that cold ass city 😂 https://t.co/W5jAPFOeUQ — Travonne Edwards (@Travonne) October 29, 2023

Just think of how stupid you have to be to think this is an actual argument. Let’s stop and analyze just how big of morons we’re dealing with here. Do you really think Biles is going to get similar TV time as Swift? These are the people who want a free college education.

Listen up, idiots. I can’t believe I’m actually writing this:

Owens has made just one start for the lowly Packers; He has 20 career starts over his five-year NFL career

Owens has played just 31% of Green Bay’s defensive snaps; He’s played 65% of Packers special teams snaps

The Packers are 2-5 and going nowhere

A quick search of Google Trends tells us that Biles has barely registered a pulse over the last 30 days in search traffic

People don’t even know Biles is married to a guy in the NFL who rarely plays

Taylor Swift is a billionaire

Travis Kelce is a hall of famer with multiple Super Bowl rings who is also contracted out to Bud Light and Pfizer right now; Owens will gross $1,010,000 this NFL season

Taylor Swift has 275M Instagram followers; Simone Biles has 7M

Simone Biles moves the needle once every four years when NBC promotes her for hours on end only to see her pull out of the team competition

America, we cannot be this stupid. We have to do better.

it won’t cause she’s black. you know how the nfl feel bout black ppl — DRE (@CarlosCool25) October 29, 2023

You know they not gonna promote Black love, besides, the Tyler and Kelce is all propaganda. https://t.co/HY8WL2VFwj — john alcime (@JohnAlcime) October 30, 2023

They not trying to promote Black people being married. Be real. These people are our enemies. https://t.co/o6j1nAXi8B — Tengen Kagayoshi (@Otakubreh) October 29, 2023

she the wrong complexion for the media to make a big deal outta it https://t.co/38E2ZUl8FE — Cuffster (@Cuffy__) October 29, 2023

This! But we know why they won’t hype up this couple smdh https://t.co/BTnlxjEz6g — Kall Of Duty (@1cyntD) October 29, 2023

well they aren’t white so let’s start there https://t.co/Zia2AC1nqG — ✩ soojin is coming (@grlsforpink) October 29, 2023