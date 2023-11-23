‘Simone Biles Husband’ Trends On Social Media After Jonathan Owens Scores Touchdown For Packers

Videos by OutKick

What a day for the NFL! For those who think the league scripts its games (it doesn’t), they got a fresh new conspiracy theory from the early Thanksgiving Day NFL game. Jonathan Owens — backup defensive back for the Green Bay Packers, who is married to Simone Biles — got the start against the Detroit Lions.

Owens started the game primarily because Green Bay’s secondary is missing three starters. He entered the game having only played half of the team’s defensive snaps this season. Owens also sees time on special teams, too.

So, he’s an unlikely candidate to score a touchdown. But, that’s exactly what he did on Thanksgiving Day.

That’s an ideal scenario for the NFL. Thanksgiving Day brings a lot more casual viewers to the screens. Surely, many of them know more about Simone Biles — Owens’ wife — than Jonathan Owens.

THATS MY HUSBAND!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! MY MANS MY MANS MY MANSSSSS🥹🥹🥹🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍 LFGGGGGGOOOOOOO! https://t.co/baxxoePhpB — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) November 23, 2023

Remember that dumbies on X (formerly Twitter) previously claimed that the NFL and TV networks avoid hyping up the Biles-Owens marriage like they do with the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce pairing because Owens and Biles are black and Swift and Kelce are white.

Simone Biles talks with her husband Jonathan Owens of the Green Bay Packers prior to a game. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

OutKick’s Joe Kinsey already debunked that nonsense by pointing out that Swift has 40x more social media followers than Biles and Travis Kelce is a future Hall of Famer while Owens is a career backup.

But, hey, we don’t want to let the facts get in the way of a good race-bait.

Speaking of X, users took to the platform to joke about “Simone Biles’ husband” scoring a touchdown.

MR. SIMONE BILES TOUCHDOWN

🤩🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/7Nd4iwVaBb — Sam Donohoe 🍍 (@Dear_Samanthaa) November 23, 2023

omggggg simone biles’ husband got a touchdown — em (@arabianpike) November 23, 2023

Bro I'm in tears no one is saying the dudes name just Simone Biles's husband — LT (@ExaltedLT) November 23, 2023

RASHAN GARY WITH THE STRIP SACK AND SIMONE BILES HUSBAND WITH THE TD — Aaron Rawrdgers (@ARdoppelganger) November 23, 2023

Living rooms across America: “That’s Simone Biles’s husband” — Claire Watkins (@ScoutRipley) November 23, 2023

I’m actually completely on board with this. You probably thought I’d go the other way, huh?

It always annoys me when the “feminists” get angry that women are often referred to as “the wife of (insert famous man)” in headlines. That’s how this business works: the more famous person gets top billing.

So, in this case, Simone Biles is CLEARLY more famous than her husband. She’s an Olympic gold medalist AND a quitter. It’s hard to be both of those things, but she managed to pull it off.

In order to be consistent, I think calling Jonathan Owens “Simone Biles’ husband” is perfectly OK.

Encouraged, even.