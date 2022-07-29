SI Swimsuit Model Admits Her ‘DMs Are A Battlefield’ After Split From Husband

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Haley Kalil hit the free agent market a few months ago after filing for divorce and has been on a hot streak ever since. There have been regular reminders of her elite talent ever since she tore up Mexico following the news of her split.

On Thursday she admitted what we all suspected to be true: her DMs are a mess. Or to use her words, they are “a battlefield.”

Haley included a video of herself holding a door closed as several guys knocked on the other side trying to get in. Not bad for someone who claims in her Instagram bio to still not understand social media. This video suggests otherwise.

Breaking things down scientifically, of course, it’s safe to assume that her DMs were a complete disaster prior to the divorce papers being filed.

How could they not be? There are a lot of people out there who don’t understand their own limits.

DMs can be a very messy place

It’s also safe to assume that there’s been an uptick in guys shooting their shot, too. Again, people and limits don’t go well together sometimes.

They see the news that she’s filed divorce papers as an open invitation to slide into the DMs. It’s usually not. And I get the whole “you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take,” but some miss 100% of the time — no matter what.

All of that said, if shooters want to shoot, I say go for it. I’m not one to discourage anyone from shooting their shot. I’m team “shooters shoot.” Every once in a while, one goes in.

The reality is that much like in basketball, the pros shoot at a much higher percentage. I’ll put my money on a blue checkmark’s shot going in before a wild half court heave on a municipal park blacktop.