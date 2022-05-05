SI Swimsuit Model Haley Kalil Is Officially A Free Agent After Filing For Divorce From Ex-NFL OL Matt Kalil

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Haley Kalil is officially on the free agency market after filing for divorce from ex-NFL veteran offensive lineman Matt Kalil over “irreconcilable differences.”

TMZ reports, via court documents, that the couple married in 2015 and separated in January 2022. While Matt Kalil, who played in and started 82 games over six NFL seasons, has laid low since the end of his NFL career, Minnesota native Haley has been off building a modeling career that included her rookie appearance in the 2019 SI Swimsuit issue.

The 29-year-old St. Cloud State graduate with a degree in medical biology and psychology with a minor in chemistry took to Instagram in March to write a letter to a young Haley about life.

“When you sat on that couch in your small town Minnesotan home, you had absolutely no idea where life was about to take you. You fought through challenge after challenge. You were teased mercilessly for the way you looked and who you were,” Haley wrote. “You were told your dreams were laughable. You were told to be realistic with your goals for the future and to give up on those dreams.”

Now with Matt wiped off her Instagram and a divorce soon to be finalized, Haley can get back to chasing those goals and living a life she dreamed about.

So long to Matt.

Hayley’s moving on.