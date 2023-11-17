Shots Fired At Topgolf Memphis & Black People Are Once Again Mad At Black People For ‘Ruining S–t’

Videos by OutKick

It took less than three weeks for the new Topgolf Memphis location to have its first shots-fired incident.

Just days after an embarrassing fight video at the new Topgolf Memphis turned up on the Internet comes news that there was a “shootout” in the parking lot at the crown jewel driving range that the city claimed was going to be a phenomenal addition to the city.

According to police, bullet holes were left in at least one car after the Wednesday night shootout where 14 .40 caliber shell casings were found scattered across the parking lot. Investigators believe someone started shooting out of a Nissan Altima. A White Mercedes and a Jeep were targeted, according to police, who say there was return fire from the Mercedes before all cars involved took off out of the parking lot.

A 2017 Silverado truck was hit by multiple rounds.

Topgolf said in a statement that they will add even more security to keep this place from turning into a lost cause.

“The safety of our Players and Playmakers has been and continues to be our top priority for all of our venues around the globe. That’s why, out of an abundance of caution, we’ll be immediately implementing additional security measures at Topgolf Memphis so that all can safely enjoy our unique play experience,” the company said in a statement.

Locals knew it was just a matter of time before the inevitable happened in a city where crime has exploded.

My city can't have shyt these damn days!!We only had @TOPGOLF NOT EVEN TWO WEEKS and mfers already fighting and shooting at the place…DAMN THE NIGGAS OF MEMPHIS,TN…. — Daune Howell (@SLICKEMRYTE) November 17, 2023

Who didn't see that coming??🙄 — Rory (@FBAMEMPHISMAN) November 16, 2023

Already! I knew this would happen. I was planning on attending here soon. So damn sad❗Can’t have anything here. My city is a mess!!! I hate to say it, but corporal punishment and max sentencing may be the only solution to this crazy. 🤷🏽‍♂️ — A.Merriweather (@merriweather_a) November 16, 2023

As we did last week in a post about the Topgolf Memphis fight, let’s go over the crime statistics that keep piling up in Memphis.

Auto thefts: UP big time.

Thefts from motor vehicles: UP

Violent crime: UP

Homicides: On track towards setting an all-time Memphis record.

Name a category and it’s not good for the city.

How bad is it in Memphis right now?

A St. Jude Children’s doctor was shot to death in front of his wife and two-year-old daughter while out on a walk. The story barely registered nationally.

And you know it’s bad when the police chief makes this admission.

How bad is the crime in Memphis you ask?



Well, here's city police chief CJ Davis admitting that the entire U.S. Army could be sent to the city and nothing would change due to repeat offenders (and minors) being put back on the streets. Insanity. pic.twitter.com/YXrU74Gp8E — Mark Harris (@itismarkharris) November 17, 2023

Tennessee State Senator Brent Taylor has even gone as far as to ask Governor Bill Lee to send in the National Guard.

“My city is under siege,” Taylor wrote in a letter to Lee pleading for help. “Memphis needs help to save it from future ruin,” Taylor continued. “The State of Tennessee cannot be successful if its most famous city is not successful.”

Good luck to all involved. You might want to hit some balls at Topgolf around lunch before they close the place due to “a staffing shortage” or some other concocted reason.