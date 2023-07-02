Shohei Ohtani Could Challenge Aaron Judge’s Home Run Record

Videos by OutKick

Shohei Ohtani essentially makes history every time he plays, just by virtue of being a two-way player.

By virtually any measure, Ohtani’s having perhaps his best season in the major leagues.

His 2023 has been so exceptional, he may have already locked up the MVP award in just half a season.

READ: DID SHOHEI OHTANI LOCK UP THE 2023 AL MVP IN JUNE?

As a free agent at the end of the season, Ohtani’s also expected to demolish previous contract records.

READ: SHOHEI OHTANI CONTRACT ESTIMATE REACHES INSANE NEW HIGHS

But lost in the discussion of how remarkable his performance has been is the potential for how much more history he could be capable of.

Just last season, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge set a new American League home run record, launching 62 to break Roger Maris’s mark.

Through the Angels’ first 84 games of the season, though, Ohtani’s hit 30 home runs. And he just finished a month where he hit 15 homers, breaking an Angels record.

And his 30th was the longest of his career and the longest homer of the season in MLB.

Could we have back-to-back record breaking seasons?

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 30: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 30, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Ohtani On Pace To Challenge History

While he’s not quite on pace to reach 62, given his exceptional performance in June, it’s not out of reach.

15 home runs in a calendar month may not be consistently achievable, especially given the All-Star break this month.

But it would take just another good week to push Ohtani on track to reach or exceed 62.

Oh, and he’s a top 10 pitcher in baseball too.

It can seem repetitive to sing Ohtani’s praises, considering he’s unquestionably become the biggest name in baseball.

But he’s earned every bit of the accolades he’s received.



60 home runs is one of baseball’s rarest achievements, even more rare than a perfect game.

Yet it’s possible we could see back to back years with a hitter reaching and exceeding that mark.

And unbelievably, one of them is an elite pitcher too.

Those extreme Ohtani contract estimates? Yeah, they may actually be too low.

