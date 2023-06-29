HISTORY: Yankees’ Domingo Germán Throws MLB’s 24th Perfect Game

Videos by OutKick

New York Yankees right-hander Domingo Germán threw the 24th perfect game in MLB history. Germán led the Yankees as they wiped the floor with the Oakland A’s, 11-0, on Wednesday at the Coliseum.

Even the home crowd started to cheer as Germán, 30, faced three final outs in the ninth inning.

Here’s the historic moment:

Germán retired 27 batters on 99 pitches. He called it an “emotional” night in the postgame YES Network interview.

“It’s something that I’m going to remember forever,” Germán said. And so will the history books. “I wanted to keep the same focus since the first inning and keep executing.” The pitcher dedicated the performance to his late uncle, who passed away two days prior.

Yankees pitcher Domingo German says in his postgame interview that his uncle passed away on Monday.



Just two days later, he throws a historic perfect game against the Athletics in honor of his uncle 🥹pic.twitter.com/AohTogHqKt https://t.co/YGAzwLltfV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 29, 2023

David Cone was the last Yankees pitcher to pitch a perfect game (July 18, 1999). Germán logged the fourth perfect game in Yankees history and became the first pitcher from the Dominican Republic to accomplish the feat.

Former Seattle Mariners pitcher Félix Hernández threw MLB’s latest perfect game on Aug. 15, 2012.

Germán’s perfect game comes a month after facing criticism for serving a 10-game suspension after using an ‘excessive sticky substance’ on his pitching hand. Crew chief James Hoye called it the ‘stickiest hand’ felt all season. Domingo received a warning for stickiness from Hoye just a month before.

Even after some shaky starts leading up to Wednesday’s historic performance, Germán was in complete control at the Coliseum.