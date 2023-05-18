Yankees Pitcher Domingo Germán Suspended After Violating MLB’s Sticky Substance Policy

Videos by OutKick

The allegations stuck.

New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán has been suspended by MLB for 10 games after getting ‘caught’ using excessive sticky substances on his hands during Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The game’s crew chief, James Hoye, checked Germán’s right hand before the bottom of the fourth and gathered that Germán had been using too sticky a substance. Hoye said that he consulted with three other umps that also deemed Germán’s hand excessively sticky.

Germán released a statement on the suspension:

“I was informed by MLB that I am being suspended 10 games because of my ejection on Tuesday. I discussed the appeal process with the MLBPA and my team. learned that the appeal decision is made by MLB, not through a neutral arbitration process – so l do not believe I have a chance to win an appeal.

“The Yankees asked that I accept the 10-game suspension so that I can begin serving it immediately and return to the mound as soon as possible. Therefore, I am opting to accept my suspension.”

Yankees’ Dealt More Headaches In Series Against Blue Jays

Germán claimed it was rosin or chewing tobacco. One shot from Tuesday’s game caught Germán wiping a dark substance onto his pant.

Domingo German has been ejected from the game pic.twitter.com/LHskZNpPIH — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken2) May 17, 2023

Domingo Germán confirms the substance shown on his pants was chewing tobacco… pic.twitter.com/nyepHDv6eP — Pinstripe Savages (@PinstripeSavage) May 17, 2023

“It was not rosin,” Hoye said. “I’ve felt hands with rosin and it definitely was not rosin. It was extremely sticky. Rosin is usually a little tacky. This was sticky. My fingers had a hard time coming off his palm.”

Hoye had a similar encounter with Germán in April when he checked the pitcher’s hand during a game against the Twins. The crew chief gave Germán a warning then, instructing him to wash his hands between innings.

Germán’s suspension began with Wednesday’s Game 3 between the Jays and Yankees, which New York lost, 3-0. Toronto’Danny Jansen hit a three-run homer in the 10th.

As OutKick’s Ian Miller put it, the Yanks’ series against the Blue Jays since Monday has been a rollercoaster of controversy.

During Monday’s game at Rogers Centre, Yankees superstar Aaron Judge, along with his ballclub, faced scrutiny after the reigning AL MVP was caught peeping to the side during an at-bat that resulted in a home run.

Cheating accusations were hurled at the MLB star, claiming that the peeping tied back to New York “stealing signs.”

