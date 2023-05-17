Domingo German Ejected For Sticky Substance As Blue Jays-Yankees Cheating Drama Escalates

Videos by OutKick

The series between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays has certainly not been boring.

Tuesday’s game became must-watch TV as Yankees star Aaron Judge was seemingly caught peeking into the dugout just before launching a massive home run.

Baseball internet immediately ran wild with speculation as to Judge’s reasons for looking at his teammates during the at bat. After the game, he defended himself by saying it was to discourage chirping from the bench.

Tuesday the plot thickened, as Judge went after the Blue Jays’ broadcast team for essentially accusing him of cheating.

As of late Tuesday evening, Judge was 0-3 with two strikeouts, but no ancillary fireworks.

But another key Yankee was embroiled in another potential cheating controversy.

Starting pitcher Domingo German had his hand checked in the bottom of the 4th inning, with the umpiring crew quickly deciding to toss him from the game.

Yankees starter Domingo Germán has been ejected from the game after being checked for illegal substances pic.twitter.com/HmfkffqJmD — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 17, 2023

This is the second time in the past month that German has faced significant scrutiny for sticky substances used on his hand.

Given the setting and Monday’s events, it’s thrown even more fuel on the rapidly growing fire between these two teams.

TORONTO, ON – MAY 16: Domingo German #0 of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on May 16, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Blue Jays Not Happy With The Yankees

The Blue Jays manager had also previously yelled at the Yankees coaching staff during Tuesday’s game.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider was yelling at Yankees' third base coach Luis Rojas for leaving the coaches box. He also yelled "shut up fat boy" to someone on the Yankees side pic.twitter.com/MUUzhxzwND — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 16, 2023

German’s hook marks another prominent ejection under MLB’s enhanced substance reviews this season. Just a few weeks ago, Max Scherzer was kicked out of a game against the Dodgers after a substance check.

With Judge sure to have at least one, likely two more at bats in Tuesday’s game, there could be even more fireworks to come.