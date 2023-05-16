Yankees Star Aaron Judge Raises Eyebrows After Peeking At Dugout Before Knocking Home Run

Videos by OutKick
Monday night’s battle between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays ended in controversy with serious implications of cheating, involving MLB superstar Aaron Judge.
In the eighth inning, Aaron Judge hit a home run off Blue Jays reliever Jay Jackson on a full count. Moments before going yard to extend the Yanks’ lead, Judge was caught side-eyeing the Blue Jays’ dugout, raising suspicions of cheating.
Before getting to whether or not New York cheated, let’s look at the looming controversy.
Suspicions over Judge’s peeping at-bat started before hitting the home run soared.
The Sportsnet TV broadcasters called out Judge for peering back and forth at the visitors’ dugout during the at-bat.
They suspected the reigning AL MVP was cheating.
“What is that?” Dan Shulman asked Buck Martinez. “Where’s he looking?” Martinez responded.
WATCH:
Yankees Cheating Allegations Not Sticking, But it’s Suspicious
Now, it’s hard to accuse the Yankees of cheating here. With Pitchcom, a pitcher’s communication system, the Blue Jays pitcher shouldn’t be affected by any real-time insights for Aaron Judge.
The Yankees won the game, 7-4.
Judge addressed the suspicions after the game. He claimed to have been distracted by the guys in the dugout, notably after Yanks manager Aaron Boone was ejected for contesting a strike on Judge.
“I said a couple things to some guys in the dugout and especially after the game. Hopefully it won’t happen again.”
Blue Jays’ Jay Jackson sung a different tune.
“I’m not going to say anything against any organization,” Jackson said after the game, “but for him to be peeking over for that amount of time, it seemed like it wasn’t just a glance and re-adjusting to get back on the pitcher.”
