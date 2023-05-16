Yankees Star Aaron Judge Raises Eyebrows After Peeking At Dugout Before Knocking Home Run

Videos by OutKick

Monday night’s battle between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays ended in controversy with serious implications of cheating, involving MLB superstar Aaron Judge.

In the eighth inning, Aaron Judge hit a home run off Blue Jays reliever Jay Jackson on a full count. Moments before going yard to extend the Yanks’ lead, Judge was caught side-eyeing the Blue Jays’ dugout, raising suspicions of cheating.

Before getting to whether or not New York cheated, let’s look at the looming controversy.

Suspicions over Judge’s peeping at-bat started before hitting the home run soared.

The Sportsnet TV broadcasters called out Judge for peering back and forth at the visitors’ dugout during the at-bat.

They suspected the reigning AL MVP was cheating.

“What is that?” Dan Shulman asked Buck Martinez. “Where’s he looking?” Martinez responded.

JUDGE CHEATING ALERT 🚨



This is not a drill people check this shit out pic.twitter.com/ADGBZcN6Fw — 🦀💵 (@Krabs_Bets) May 16, 2023

Yankees Cheating Allegations Not Sticking, But it’s Suspicious

Now, it’s hard to accuse the Yankees of cheating here. With Pitchcom, a pitcher’s communication system, the Blue Jays pitcher shouldn’t be affected by any real-time insights for Aaron Judge.

The Yankees won the game, 7-4.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates a solo home run in the dugout during the eighth inning of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on May 15, 2023 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Judge addressed the suspicions after the game. He claimed to have been distracted by the guys in the dugout, notably after Yanks manager Aaron Boone was ejected for contesting a strike on Judge.

TORONTO, ON – MAY 15: Aaron Boone, manager of the New York Yankees yells in the face of home plate umpire Clint Vondrak during their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on May 15, 2023 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

“I said a couple things to some guys in the dugout and especially after the game. Hopefully it won’t happen again.”

Blue Jays’ Jay Jackson sung a different tune.

“I’m not going to say anything against any organization,” Jackson said after the game, “but for him to be peeking over for that amount of time, it seemed like it wasn’t just a glance and re-adjusting to get back on the pitcher.”

Aaron Judge says he was looking toward the Yankees dugout because he didn't like how much his teammates were chirping the umpire with a 6-0 lead



"I said a couple things to some guys in the dugout and especially after the game. Hopefully it won't happen again." pic.twitter.com/rMJ05Ilp0r — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 16, 2023

