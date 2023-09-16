Shohei Ohtani Has Oblique Injury, Season’s Over

Videos by OutKick

No one can say that it wasn’t entertaining while it lasted.

And as they say, all good things must come to an end. Shohei Ohtani has suffered another injury and has been declared out for the remainder of the season.

The Angels announced that Shohei Ohtani has been placed on the injured list with an oblique injury and will be out for the remainder of the season pic.twitter.com/6Pg3OrZYBe — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 16, 2023

HAVE TO FEEL BAD FOR HIM

The Los Angeles Angels announced earlier today that Ohtani has suffered an oblique injury and will be put on the Injured List for the rest of the season. The move explains why Ohtani was seen yesterday clearing out his Angels locker despite the team not releasing any information about his departure.

With Ohtani having left the Angels’ ballpark, many questions have begun to surface.

First off, will he even bother saying goodbye to the Angels fans? The team still has a couple of home games and even if a player is placed on the IL, it doesn’t mean that they can’t be in the dugout and in uniform. But based on Ohtani’s reaction yesterday he might have said “the hell with this,” and could be over the entire Angels organization.

The other question of course is where does the two-way superstar go next?

OHTANI IS EXPECTED TO HAVE TOMMY JOHN SURGERY

According to OutKick’s Curt Schilling and many other baseball experts, Ohtani may lose more than $100 million in the soon-to-be free agent’s upcoming contract.

That’s because he is most likely going to undergo Tommy John surgery after being diagnosed with a torn UCL a few weeks ago. You now add an oblique injury to it as well and there’s even more cause for concern.

That is of course unless you’re an MLB owner that wants to make a playoff run in the next few years while bringing to your team the most talked about player in decades.

Of note: Angels GM Perry Minasian said that despite Ohtani suffering from cramping and arm fatigue that caused him to push back starts during this season, the team didn't do any related imaging on his arm until this past week. — Laura Albanese (@AlbaneseLaura) August 25, 2023

GET READY FOR THE BIDDING WAR

And that is why this offseason is going to be one of the most exciting ones baseball fans have ever witnessed. With Ohtani’s price tag immensely cut due to his injuries, that allows even more teams to get into the bidding for not only his value on the field but also the ratings and revenue he’ll bring in.

As for the Angels?

Maybe you should have given Ohtani an imaging scan on his arm when he first started complaining about it months ago.

Instead, you may have ruined the best baseball player since Babe Ruth because of greed.