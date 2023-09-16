Shohei Ohtani May Prefer An East Coast Team: Report

Videos by OutKick

Shohei Ohtani’s free agency is rapidly approaching, and rumors are flying as to what the all-world superstar is thinking.

Ohtani’s played his entire career in Anaheim, and while he’s notoriously private, it’s been repeatedly suggested by MLB reporters that he’d prefer to prioritize consistent winning in looking for his new team. But that makes a new suggestion on Friday even more confusing than it already is.

Baseball writer Peter Gammons posted on X (formerly Twitter) that according to a source, Ohtani may be interested in going to…the Boston Red Sox?

“N.L. Executive long familiar with Shohei Ohtani believes he is interested in Boston, partly because of his relationship with New Balance CEO Jim Davis. Bosox problem: Masataka Yoshida has to DH, Ohtani off TJ must DH, Sox $ mostly going to pitching.”

N.L. Executive long familiar with Shonei Ohtani believes he is interested in Boston, partly because of his relationship with New Balance CEO Jim Davis.Bosox problem:Masataka Yoshida has to DH, Ohtani off TJ must DH, Sox $ mostly going to pitching. — Peter Gammons (@pgammo) September 15, 2023

Shohei Ohtani going to Boston because of the New Balance CEO? For about 15 different reasons, that doesn’t seem to make much sense.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 25: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels in action during the third inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on August 25, 2023 in New York City. The Angels defeated the Mets 3-1. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Do The Red Sox Make Sense For Ohtani?

Given his otherworldly ability, every team in baseball should be pursuing Ohtani in free agency.

But of all the big market clubs with the money to justify the inevitable $450-500 million that he winds up getting, the Red Sox make little sense. As Gammons explained, they have an abundance of DH-only type hitters, from Yoshida to Justin Turner, assuming Turner exercises his player option.

While Ohtani has yet to officially undergo Tommy John, it seems unlikely he’ll pitch in 2024. Making his value entirely on the offensive side of the ball. For a team with one of the worst pitching staffs in baseball, that doesn’t help much.

If winning is Ohtani’s top priority, the Red Sox don’t make much sense for him either. Boston finished in last place in 2022, and are hovering near .500 and a missed playoff berth in 2023 too. That’ll mean the Red Sox haven’t made the postseason in four of the past five seasons after their 2018 World Series title.

They’re also likely to go through another overhaul, considering the decision to part ways with Chaim Bloom this week. All in all, it doesn’t seem like a solid fit. And that’s before considering the Red Sox declined to sign Mookie Betts to a high dollar extension before trading him to the Dodgers.

That said, Ohtani’s surprised us before. Maybe he’ll do it again with his free agency decision too.