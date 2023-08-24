Curt Schilling Says UCL Injury Will Potentially Cost Shohei Ohtani $250M In New Contract

Videos by OutKick

With the potential for his second Tommy John surgery in play, will Angels star Shohei Ohtani still be offered a record-setting contract this offseason?

OutKick’s Curt Schilling thinks Ohtani’s recent UCL injury may end up costing him $250 million now that teams won’t expect him to assume the mound for a long time.

Ease Your Expectations On Shohei Ohtani’s New Deal, Says Curt Schilling

While Ohtani remains the hottest name in free agency, teams will focus on paying him for his skills as an elite slugger rather than his potential to pitch moving forward, said Schilling.

With speculation of Ohtani’s new deal suggesting that the Japanese sensation could rake in nearly a billion dollars in his next contract, Schilling warns to ease those expectations now that Ohtani may be facing his second career Tommy John procedure.

Curt recaps the unfortunate injury news out of Anaheim in the latest “The Curt Schilling Baseball Show” episode.

WATCH:

Curt reacted, “[Ohtani] apparently has a torn UCL which is the Tommy John ligament. And bottom line … this, is probably a $250 million injury.”

Schilling continued, “I’m not going to pay you for the player you can’t be. In the back end of the contract will reflect you being a pitcher and a hitter if that happens. But the front end won’t.

“He’s still going to get monster money because he’s a 40 to 50 home run premium power guy. But he’s not going to be a pitcher for probably the first year and a half to two years of the contract. And I don’t think you pay him as such.”

