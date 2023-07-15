Shohei Ohtani Again Leaves Game Early Due To Finger Injury

Videos by OutKick

In what is becoming an unfortunately consistent trend, Shohei Ohtani left Friday night’s game after re-injuring one of the fingers on his throwing hand. It’s the second straight time that the phenom has had to leave a game early while on the mound due to a lingering blister caused by a fingernail.

Shohei Ohtani is getting looked at by the trainer again. He's coming out of the game.



Presumably this is the fingernail again. Nevin said before the game it wouldn't be an issue anymore. But it seems to be bothering him. — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) July 15, 2023

FRUSTRATING TIMES FOR SHOHEI OHTANI

According to The Orange County Register, Ohtani’s velocity and command were all over the place prior to his exit. He gave up four runs on five hits with three walks and seven strikeouts before exiting at the top of the sixth inning.

The fingernail issue has been bothering Shohei Ohtani the last few weeks. This despite Angels manager Phil Nevin telling reporters before the game that he believed it was fully healed and was no longer going to be an issue.

Talk about famous last words.

Despite having some downtime during the All-Star break to allow it to heal, it appears that the star two-way player is going to need to really focus on letting the blister dissolve rather than continuing to aggravate it.

Mike Trout exits the game after an apparent injury during his 8th inning at bat. pic.twitter.com/s0xSfpVQ3j — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 4, 2023

The timing couldn’t come at a worse time for the Angels who are still without star outfielder Mike Trout. He underwent surgery on his wrist in early July and his recovery is supposed to take 4-8 weeks.

In addition to their injuries, the Angels are reportedly also now willing to field trade offers for Ohtani before the deadline, according to Jon Heyman.

It will be interesting to see if potential interested teams like the Yankees take a step back to see the latest developments with Ohtani’s finger before going all-in on him before the August 1st deadline. It’s unclear how long he will be out – if at all.

However, if one player has been able to prove his tremendous value based on his sheer talent alone, it’s Ohtani – but he will undoubtedly command a big price – both financially and in trade value.