Shohei Ohtani Leaves Game Early With Injury, Unlikely To Play In All-Star Game

Things just went from bad to possibly worse for the Los Angeles Angels.

Just a day after placing 11-time All-Star outfielder Mike Trout on the IL for at least a month, both Shohei Ohtani and Anthony Rendon left Tuesday’s game early with apparent injuries. For Ohtani, it most likely means he’s out for next week’s All-Star Game as well.

Ohtani left Tuesday night’s Angels 8-5 loss to the Padres in the sixth inning after giving up back-to-back homers with what apparently was something going on with his finger.

Speaking with reporters afterward, Ohtani said that he had reaggravated a previous finger issue that had blistered before it was fully healed. “It got worst as the game went on, ” the star two-way player said. “It was hard for me to put full pressure on the ball because of where the injury was [on the hand] Ohtani continued.”

NO ALL STAR-GAME

When asked if the injury would affect Ohtani pitching in next week’s All-Star Game, Ohtani reluctantly informed baseball fans that he doesn’t think he’ll be able to go. “I think it’s going to be pretty tough, and as of now I’m planning on not pitching [at the game.]

Meanwhile, Angels first baseman Anthony Rendon also left the game with a shin bruise after fouling a ball off his leg. Although it’s not expected to be serious, you never know with the injury-prone Rendon who has been placed on the IL seven times in the past two and a half years.

Mike Trout exits the game after an apparent injury during his 8th inning at bat. pic.twitter.com/s0xSfpVQ3j — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 4, 2023

If that wasn’t enough, Mike Trout was placed on the IL for reportedly at least a month after suffering a broken bone on HIS hand that may require surgery.

Not great news for an Angels team that has been hovering around the top of the AL West looking for its first playoff appearance since 2014. And also not good for MLB’s All-Star Game which most likely will now be without two of the best players in baseball on the field that day.