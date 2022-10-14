Shaq Sold His 17 Auntie Anne’s Franchises Because ‘Black People Don’t Like Pretzels’

Shaquille O’Neal is worth over $400 million, has already made a fortune over his lifetime, and is a ridiculously smart businessman – along with being an NBA legend. So when Shaq tells you it’s time to sell off your Auntie Anne’s stock because Black people don’t like pretzels, you better listen!

Bet you didn’t see that coming.

O’Neal recently sold most, if not all, of his 17 Auntie Anne’s Pretzels franchises because, frankly, the big guy said the numbers weren’t adding up.

“You know we love pizza. I sold my Auntie Anne’s because Black people don’t like pretzels that much. So I had to switch it up,” he said during an appearance on ‘Earn Your Leisure.’

Shaq is DONE with Auntie Anne’s and pretzels. (Getty Images)

Shaquille O’Neal says Black people don’t like pretzels

I’m certainly not one to argue with Shaq – for obvious reasons – so I’ll take his word for it. Do Black people really not like pretzels? Who knows. I’m not a huge fan, so I get it.

But Auntie Anne’s isn’t your average pretzel, right? Those bad boys are smothered in whatever you want, and they make every mall in America smell amazing. Frankly, they’re about the only reason left to even go to a mall.

One of the hosts of the show responded to Shaq by saying no, Black people do, in fact, like the cinnamon ones. Again, he’s 100% right: the cinnamon ones are by far the best pretzels.

But again, I’m the wrong person to ask.

“Maaan, nobody eat cinnamon pretzels,” he responded. “If you don’t get your motherf***ing Vince Carter-looking a** outta here.”

So there you have it.

Shaq, who is worth north of $400 million, says Black people don’t like pretzels, the “numbers didn’t add up,” and he chose to sell off his nearly 20 Auntie Anne’s franchises because of it.

Sometimes you just have to cut bait.