Shaquille O’Neal Handed Parents Six-Figure Salaries

NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal stands 7’1 and more than 300 pounds. And his generosity is just as large. O’Neal, 50, recently revealed that that generosity extended to his parents, whom he placed on six-figure salaries.

But Shaq wasn’t just handing out paydays, mom and dad had actual jobs that were created by their superstar son.

“So, [the] first thing I did was incorporate ‘Shaq’ and then I put my mom on salary and put my dad on salary. And you know, we had a fan club. I got ’em an office and got ’em a car and they were so proud,” O’Neal said during an appearance on the Drink Champs podcast.

PHILADELPHIA – JUNE 15: Shaquille O'Neal #34 of the Los Angeles Lakers receives a hug from his father after winning the 2001 NBA Championship by defeating the Philadelphia 76ers in game five of the NBA FInals June 15, 2001 at the First Union Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

O’Neal Earned More Than $286 Million In The NBA

Shaquille O’Neal, a four-time NBA champion and 15-time All-Star, wasted little time taking care of his parents. Soon after he was drafted first overall (1992) by the Magic, O’Neal changed the lives – and bank accounts – of his parents.

His stepfather, Phillip Harrison, is a veteran whom helped raised O’Neal. And Shaq has always considered Harrison to be his “real” dad.

“…The best day of my life was when I got drafted,” O’Neal added. “My parents like, ‘Congratulations, love you.’ Cause you know my dad [is] hardcore. ‘See you later. Don’t lose your money.’ He wanted to stay on the Army base. ‘Like nah, come with me.’ [O’Neal replied], ‘Nope’ [I asked], ‘How much you make in the Army?’ [He said], ‘I only make $60,000.’ [I said], ‘Now you making half a million a year.’ [He said], ‘What?’ He started crying.”

Once his father was taken care of, O’Neil turned his attention to his mother, Lucille.

“‘Mom, how much you wanna make you make?’ [I told her] ‘You make $750,000 a year,’” O’Neil went on to tell Drink Champs.

LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 24: Former Los Angeles Lakers great Shaquille O'Neal (R) gets a kiss from his mother Lucille as they attend the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers game after his statue was unveiled earlier in the night at Staples Center March 24, 2017, in Los Angeles, California.

O’Neal Retired From The NBA In June 2011

The only requirement O’Neal had attached to his parents’ salaries was that they teach him about the business (fan club) they’d be running. Fortunately for O’Neal, his well-paid staffers were seemingly great teachers.

O’Neal now owns hundreds of business and roughly 50 brands. His net worth is estimated at $400 million.

That’s money well spent.

