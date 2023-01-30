Shaq And Kevin Durant Get In Twitter Fight Involving Bald Heads

Videos by OutKick

Shaquille O’Neal and Kevin Durant got into a Twitter squabble over the weekend over who hides their baldness better.

How’s that for a tease?!

Durant, who’s been known to be a little sensitive on the social media machine over the years, fired the first shot at Shaq when he questioned O’Neal’s basketball IQ.

Earlier in the week, Shaq took aim at new Los Angles Lakers player Rui Hachimura, saying he didn’t knew who he was when the trade with the Washington Wizards was announced.

“If you ain’t a top 10 player, I don’t know who you are… I’m not watching the Bullets or the Wizards,” Shaq said on NBA on TNT.

KD, of course, stepped in and defended his NBA brethren.

Kevin Durant fires at Shaquille O’Neal, who fires right back

To be fair, I don’t know who that is either. But I also despise the NBA and haven’t watched a game since the 2001 Finals between the 76ers and Lakers.

Great series. Still have it somewhere in my house on VHS, because I recorded every game. True story.

Anyway, Shaq was quick on the trigger in his response, taking aim at Durant’s hairline/bald spot. Seems like a low blow, but Shaq’s the man so he can do what he wants in my opinion.

“i don’t kno ball, but i kno how to brush my hair, or decide to cut it when i was going bald. love always THE BUS DRIVER,” O’Neal responded to a tweet by Durant’s company Boardroom.

On @JColeNC's 38th birthday, @KDTrey5 weighs in on the Cole vs. Kendrick debate. 👀



An all-new The ETCs drops Monday. 🎙 pic.twitter.com/Uw1H5sVWZ1 — Boardroom (@boardroom) January 28, 2023

Damn, I got cooked for asking a simple question. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 28, 2023

Goodness gracious, Shaq! The BUS DRIVER sign-off was lethal, too.

That jab stems back to last year’s playoffs when Charles Barkley said Durant needed to be the focal point on a championship team to gain respect instead of being a “bus rider.”

Clearly KD has no response here, either. Simply choosing to wave the white flag by acting surprised when he “got cooked” for questioning Shaq.

Kevin Durant and Shaq are firing shots over their baldness. (Photo by Michael J. LeBrecht II/NBAE via Getty Images)

Can’t handle the heat, get out of the kitchen, KD!

Anyway, hope these two figure it out. Honestly, though, I don’t care. Seems like a good spot for Rogaine to step in and make a few bucks, though.

The Super Bowl’s coming up, you know.