Shannon Sharpe Goes Off On Russell Wilson, Calls Him ‘Trash’

The Denver Broncos have been the most disappointing team in the NFL so far this season, and the disastrous play from Russell Wilson under center is the biggest reason for that. Football Hall of Famer turned analyst, Shannon Sharpe, is tired of people pointing the finger at people in Denver other than Wilson.

Speaking about Wilson and the 3-7 Broncos on ‘Undisputed,’ Skip Bayless asked Sharpe how Denver can fix things. Sharpe made it clear that the Broncos aren’t fixing anything with “trash” under center.

“They’re not fixing it this year. Russell Wilson has not played well, there’s no other way around that.” Sharpe explained, “He has not lived up to what they expected when they signed him.”

“None of the coordinators, Darrell Bevell, whoever the offensive coordinator was got no credit. It was always Russ, Russ, Russ. Now Russ is looking like some stir fry and you want to blame Nathaniel Hackett, you want to blame Klint Kubiak, you want to blame everybody else,” Sharpe said.

“Put the blame on No. 3, he’s been some trash this year.”

Russell Wilson has had a horrible, disappointing season. (Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)

Sharpe’s assessment of Wilson is not wrong, in fact, it’s spot on.

Wilson has thrown just seven touchdowns to go along with five interceptions in nine games this season. His QBR of 32.4 ranks 28th in the league and his 59.5% completion percentage is by far the lowest of his career.

Barring some drastic change, the Broncos are going to have a losing record at the end of the season. It’s not too far-fetched to predict that they may have the worst record in the league when it’s all said and done.