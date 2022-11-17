Russell Wilson Makes Honest Admission About His Play

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson knows he needs to do more.

The Broncos are 3-6, and without a doubt one of the most disappointing teams in the league. Expectations weere high when Denver traded for Wilson. Fans expected a lot of wins, and instead, it’s been a disaster on the field, especially on offense.

“I think that first of all, I’ve got to play better. It starts with me. I’ve got to find ways to make some more plays out there for us, more touchdowns,” Wilson said while addressing the media Wednesday.

Russell Wilson gets honest about his disappointing play. (Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)

The former Seahawks star turned Denver starter further added, “At the end of the day, this game is about touchdowns and offensive football. If we can find those, generate those, I really believe with our defense and how they’ve been playing all year [the Broncos can earn wins]. We’ve got the best defense in the world, so it’s our obligation as an offense to make sure we step up and come to the plate and do what we need to do to help our football team. It’s a collective effort.”

Russell Wilson hasn’t had a good season.

So far this season, Russell Wilson has looked like a shell of the player fans grew to love in Denver. In eight games, he has 1,980 passing yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions. He’s also only completing 57.4% of his passes.

His QBR on the season so far is 33.0. If the season ended today, he would have the worst QBR and completion percentage of his career by massive margins.

The Broncos are a disappointing 3-6. (Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)

Russell Wilson has seemingly fallen off a cliff, and while it’s certainly not all his fault, he’s not completely blameless. The team handed him a fortune, and the talented quarterback has simply not produced the results fans expected.

To Wilson’s credit, he’s not running from taking responsibility or blaming others to the press. He’s standing up, raising his hand and saying he needs to do better. That’s a sign of a strong leader.

Weak leaders sling blame. Strong leaders admit when they’re not performing.

Russell Wilson talks Denver struggling. (Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)

With games left, there’s still some time left for Russell Wilson and the Broncos to improve. The margin for error is now just margin thin.