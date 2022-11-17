Russell Wilson’s first year in Denver is not going how he or the team had hoped. The 33-year-old quarterback was traded from the Seahawks during the offseason and was supposed to help lead the Broncos back to the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

Instead, at 3-6, they are going to need a miracle run and a lot of chaos to make the postseason. It’s not looking good.

At the forefront of the team’s struggles is Wilson. While first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett has made some questionable decisions that have proved costly, his quarterback is playing terribly.

Wilson has completed less than 60% of his passes for just 220 yards per game and only seven touchdowns with five interceptions. Those numbers are certainly not what the Broncos wanted when they sent Drew Lock, Shelby Harris, Noah Fant and five draft picks to Seattle back in March.

Not only is Wilson struggling as a player, he is reportedly struggling as a signal-caller. Literally.

Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos calls a play during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

According to Tyler Polumbus, a former Seahawks tackle who played with Wilson, the 11-year NFL veteran is “losing his mind out there” and often leaves his (no longer) new teammates baffled with what he is saying. He is calling audibles that simply don’t exist in Denver’s system.

“He’s at the line of scrimmage using audibles from the Seahawks. The guys don’t know what the audibles are. I mean, he’s using code words that guys don’t know what the code words are. They’re coming back to the huddle and they’re like, ‘Dude, what are you what are you saying up there? We don’t know what the play — we don’t know what that is.'” — Tyler Polumbus on Russell Wilson with the Broncos

This math adds up. Earlier this year, while Denver played Seattle, Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett tipped off his teammates on Wilson’s “tells” from when they played together.

It seems like Wilson has been doing this all season and has not fixed the issue. And yet, his head coach apparently had no idea.

Hackett, on whether Wilson is using code words/audibles from Seattle: “I mean, that was just brought to my attention by Patrick [Smyth]. It’s news to me … all the words that he utilizes, some are from the past, some are new … he’s done everything that we’s asked.” — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) November 17, 2022

Whatever it is that Wilson is saying out on the field on Sundays, it sounds like it’s all over the place. New, old, real, fake. Who knows?! They’re not working anyway. Denver is 3-6.