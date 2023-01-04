Shannon Sharpe Returned To Undisputed, Skip Bayless Interrupted Him 30 Seconds In And All Hell Broke Loose

Shannon Sharpe looks and sounds like he’s just about DONE with Undisputed co-host Skip Bayless.

Sharpe returned to the popular debate show Wednesday morning after suspiciously missing Tuesday’s show in the wake of Bayless’ questionable Damar Hamlin tweet. And he opened the show with one heck of a monologue.

Unfortunately, we’ll never know how it ends because Skip managed to piss Shannon off in the middle of it causing Sharpe to toss his pen on the table and call it a day.

Welcome back!

Skip Bayless cut off Shannon Sharpe’s opening monologue after Shannon said Skip should take down the Hamlin tweet… and things got super uncomfortable.. Shannon tosses his pen down and then refuses to continue his opening.



Watch: pic.twitter.com/H9FJzNZRdx — Gunz (@TheGunzShow) January 4, 2023

Shannon Sharpe, Skip Bayless feud grows

Amazing stuff here. I have ZERO clue if this is all manufactured or not for the all-important ratings, but I’m here for it regardless.

Reports emerged earlier this week that Sharpe and Bayless have been on the fritz for a while now. And if you’ve been paying attention, the writing’s sort of been on the wall.

Don’t forget, it was just a few weeks ago that Sharpe had an on-air meltdown accusing Skip of taking “personal shots” at him and disrespecting his playing career.

The two were at odds again Monday in the wake of Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest after Bayless sent the world into an absolute tizzy with a humdinger of a tweet.

No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome … which suddenly seems so irrelevant. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 3, 2023

Everyone and their mother FREAKED OUT over the tweet. Bayless then clarified in a follow-up tweet with a little nudge from his bosses, but the damage was apparently done.

Sharpe missed Tuesday’s show, and basically said Wednesday that he took a sick day because of Skip’s tweet.

Shannon then says that Skip’s bosses had a problem with the tweet which is why Skip issued that apology yesterday, Skip says no they didn’t.



Shannon hints he didn’t do the show yesterday because he didn’t want to make it about Skip’s tweet and that it should be about Hamlin — Gunz (@TheGunzShow) January 4, 2023

What drama. Certainly feels like we have a real Obi Wan vs. Anakin situation unfolding here, where two former friends are now on the brink of absolute war.

How about Skip just interrupting Uncle Shannon 30 seconds in to tell him he ain’t taking the tweet down?

What balls. He just couldn’t let it go, and Shannon just throws his hands in the air like I do when my 1-year-old has her 11th meltdown of the day.

Yep, Shannon Sharpe has just about had it with Skip Bayless.

Clearly, Shannon Sharpe is done with Skip and it appears his ill-fated tweet officially pushed him over the edge. OutKick’s Bobby Burack argued Tuesday that the outrage over that tweet was pretty overblown, and I tend to agree with him.

Frankly, if Shannon was ever going to throw his hands up and walk away over one of Skip’s tweet, I’d choose this one … but that’s just me.