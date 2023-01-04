Shannon Sharpe Returned To Undisputed, Skip Bayless Interrupted Him 30 Seconds In And All Hell Broke Loose

Shannon Sharpe looks and sounds like he’s just about DONE with Undisputed co-host Skip Bayless.
Sharpe returned to the popular debate show Wednesday morning after suspiciously missing Tuesday’s show in the wake of Bayless’ questionable Damar Hamlin tweet. And he opened the show with one heck of a monologue.
Unfortunately, we’ll never know how it ends because Skip managed to piss Shannon off in the middle of it causing Sharpe to toss his pen on the table and call it a day.
Welcome back!
Shannon Sharpe, Skip Bayless feud grows
Amazing stuff here. I have ZERO clue if this is all manufactured or not for the all-important ratings, but I’m here for it regardless.
Reports emerged earlier this week that Sharpe and Bayless have been on the fritz for a while now. And if you’ve been paying attention, the writing’s sort of been on the wall.
Don’t forget, it was just a few weeks ago that Sharpe had an on-air meltdown accusing Skip of taking “personal shots” at him and disrespecting his playing career.
The two were at odds again Monday in the wake of Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest after Bayless sent the world into an absolute tizzy with a humdinger of a tweet.
Everyone and their mother FREAKED OUT over the tweet. Bayless then clarified in a follow-up tweet with a little nudge from his bosses, but the damage was apparently done.
Sharpe missed Tuesday’s show, and basically said Wednesday that he took a sick day because of Skip’s tweet.
What drama. Certainly feels like we have a real Obi Wan vs. Anakin situation unfolding here, where two former friends are now on the brink of absolute war.
How about Skip just interrupting Uncle Shannon 30 seconds in to tell him he ain’t taking the tweet down?
What balls. He just couldn’t let it go, and Shannon just throws his hands in the air like I do when my 1-year-old has her 11th meltdown of the day.
Clearly, Shannon Sharpe is done with Skip and it appears his ill-fated tweet officially pushed him over the edge. OutKick’s Bobby Burack argued Tuesday that the outrage over that tweet was pretty overblown, and I tend to agree with him.
Frankly, if Shannon was ever going to throw his hands up and walk away over one of Skip’s tweet, I’d choose this one … but that’s just me.
There was nothing questionable about the tweet. Unless you’re someone who reacts emotionally instead of thinking logically. The fact is the world didn’t stop turning, and these players and coaches aren’t going to make their salaries sitting around doing nothing. The business, the show, must go on. Now it may not be fair to expect Buffalo to gear up for their next game this week, but the rest of the league isn’t connected to Hamlin the same way, and simply isn’t impacted the same way the Bills locker room. Sharpe is a femoid and a menta midget. U less both teams agree to a tie, or some kind of dual forfeit, the game WILL have to be played at some point.
Skip has a right to tweet what nonsense he wants and if you get upset over a tweet shows how mentally weak you are as a person. Social media ain’t real life.
“Social media ain’t real life.” ?? I’m not so sure that statement is correct any more. If umpteen 1,000s of clueless nitwits think IT IS “reality” … then IT IS to them. The concern is how many of such clueless nitwits there are out there … and is their number growing?
ESPN (and MSNBC and Disney, etc) seem convinced that “clueless nitwits” ARE the future of America. … some days its pretty hard to disagree …. sigh.
On one hand, good for skip, he should stand by it. There was nothing wrong with it. For whatever reason, black twitter hates Skip and wants to cancel him. F them. On the other hand, Skip should have been more respectful to his partner and let him talk for a bit and air his grievance.
So incredibly unwatchable.
Tough life these guys have.
Skip Bayliss is a pompous, arrogant twit. That said, I did not find his tweet offensive. He’s just stating the facts about the NFL, the season and the two teams involved.
Not a fan of Bayless, but Sharpe is a dimwit who can barely speak the English language, and he clearly has problems reading. He has no business being on TV or radio, period.
Skip Clueless is the worst personality on tv today…
Look – we all hope Damar Hamlin recovers and doesn’t have any lingering effects from the incident. With that said – I think everyone is losing their minds over this. It’s just virtue signaling on the part of Shannon Sharpe and everyone else who’s outraged over Skip’s tweet. The game was rightfully postponed the other night, but in my opinion it is absolutely imperative that this game be made up. If they call it a tie and the Chiefs win on Saturday, then the Chiefs will be the number one seed and it’s not fair to the Bills, who beat them but would be a 1/2 game behind if they win on Sunday. And should the Bengals win on Sunday, they’d be the 3rd seed and likely have to beat both the Bills and Chiefs on the road to advance to the Super Bowl. And should the Bengals lose on Sunday, then the tie with the Bills would still make them North champs because they’d be a 1/2 game up on the Ravens, which frankly isn’t fair to the Ravens. There are too many ramifications. I couldn’t figure out one combination of outcome of the Bills-Chiefs-Bengals games this weekend that wouldn’t require the Bengals-Bills game to be replayed.