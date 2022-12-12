Skip Bayless And Shannon Sharpe Get Into HEATED Screaming Match Over Tom Brady: ‘I’m In The F’n Hall Of Fame’

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe debate one another five days a week on ‘Undisputed,’ but the argument the two got into on Monday morning about Tom Brady was on an entirely different level.

While reflecting on the Buccaneers’ blowout loss to the 49ers on Sunday, Bayless was standing up for Brady and his continued greatness, but then took a personal shot at Sharpe which is exactly when things went off the rails.

“He’s still playing at a high level at 45 when you had to stop playing at 35,” Bayless said.

“I did what I did, you make it seem like I was a bum,” Sharpe shouted in response. “I’m in the f’n Hall of Fame, I’ve got three Super Bowls!”

Bayless went on to make the comment that “he’s way better than you,” which led Sharpe to take off his glasses and screaming as loud as he ever has on television.

Unc Shannon sharpe got pissed after Skip Bayless took at shot at him while talking about Tom Brady 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Hddec3qI9y — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) December 12, 2022

Bayless claiming “I don’t take personal shots, you started it” less than 15 seconds after taking a personal shot at Sharpe could very well be the funniest part of the video.

Say what you want about these two, but it’s always entertaining when they take things up a notch.

