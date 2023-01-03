ESPN’s Bart Scott Falsely Accuses Tee Higgins Of Dirty Play That Threatened Damar Hamlin’s Life

ESPN analyst Bart Scott placed blame on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins for a play that resulted in Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffering cardiac arrest during “Monday Night Football.”

On Tuesday, Scott accused Higgins of lowering his helmet and of a dirty play:

ESPNs Bart Scott blaming Tee Higgins for Damar Hamlins injury.



This is fkd up. Lets not blame people for a freak incident. The negativity in this world in these situations are asinine. Always got to blame others. Instead of blaming others. Lets pray and stay positive. pic.twitter.com/sSNoXUTeJc — Coby Valentine (@CobyValentine) January 3, 2023

“Offensive players can’t use the crown of their head – helmet – as a weapon, which is kind of what Tee Higgins did and I’m not trying to put the blame on Tee Higgins, but that’s something that they tried to take out,” Scott commented on “First Take.”

“Right before the tackle he lowers his helmet and he kind of throws his body into his chest. He’s standing up because he thinks he has to chase Tee Higgins at an angle to make a tackle so he didn’t expect Tee Higgins to launch his body back into him.”

Using a television platform to blame a football player for another’s life-threatening injury is particularly questionable when the pundit’s accusations are rooted in fallacy.

As the video proves, Higgins did not lower his helmet. Rather, Higgins hit Hamlin with his shoulder.

It was a common, legal, unremarkable football play. Unfortunately, a football play can result in a freak accident, perhaps the most horrific moment in the history of the National Football League.

Bart Scott said that what Tee Higgins did was illegal and should've been penalize for lowering his helmet, blaming him for what happened.



Higgins actually hit him with the shoulder, it was a normal football play. ESPN themselves even clarified it during the show. pic.twitter.com/ruc8HmAEtj — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 3, 2023

Bart Scott Blamed Tee Higgins On ESPN

Yet, here’s Bart Scott appearing on ESPN’s highest profile program to falsely accuse a player of committing an illegal (football) act that endangered the life of an opponent.

Scott’s comments are unfair to Higgins, generating a discussion embedded in reckless commentary.

It’s also insensitive to Hamlin’s family. As they await the fate of their loved one, a commentator emerges on television to convince them that an opponent’s unheeding behavior is to blame.

Simply put, Scott added unjust anger to Hamlin’s family in a moment of grave desperation.

Bart Scott’s spreading of misinformation is far more egregious than anything Skip Bayless tweeted on the matter. But Bayless is the one facing calls for termination from professional athletes.

Why is that? Check back to OutKick for a column on the Bayless outrage, and subsequent dismissal of more heinous comments, Tuesday afternoon.

Skip Bayless’ tweet was poorly timed. But he tweeted what many people were thinking.



Fire him? How is this worse than when ESPN’s @MarkJonesESPN shared tweets saying Nick Bosa deserved to suffer a career-ending injury for supporting the National Anthem?https://t.co/6VMkHWQAkt — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) January 3, 2023

In the meantime, don’t expect ESPN to address Scott’s commentary. OutKick asked Derek Volner, Director of ESPN NFL Communications, for comment on the matter. Unfortunately, ESPN did not respond to said request.

We will update this story if they do. And we hope they do respond.

A credible outlet would certainly denounce such bigotry. However, ESPN only publicly condemns comments when made by white commentators or Sage Steele.

So, expect the network to give Bart Scott a pass.

ESPN already supported Scott last year when he suggested the Ravens put a bounty on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

PS: Just because someone played in the NFL, doesn’t mean they ooze the intelligence to work in television. Case in point: Bart Scott.

Our thoughts and prayers remain with Damar Hamlin. You got this, brother.