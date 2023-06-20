Shannon Sharpe Reportedly In Talks With FanDuel To Possibly Replace Pat McAfee

Videos by OutKick

Shannon Sharpe hasn’t been without a gig for very long, and it sounds like suitors may already be lining up.

It’s no surprise that the Hall of Famer would be in demand when it was announced he was leaving FS1’s Skip and Shannon: Undisputed.

According to Front Office Sports, Sharpe is already in talks with one of those possible landing spots: FanDuel.

The sportsbook’s media operation lost its biggest star when Pat McAfee decided to walk away from his deal and sign with ESPN. Sharpe would be a suitable big-name replacement.

If it pans out, he would join a roster that includes former NFL Network host Kay Adams, and former ESPN host Michelle Beadle.

However, while FanDuel might make some sense there could be other options. Both Stephen A. Smith and Pat McAfee have said they’d be pumped to see him join the ranks at ESPN. Smith especially extended an invite to have Sharpe appear on First Take.

That last fact makes one of Sharpe’s recent tweets a bit more interesting.

Sharpe recently tweeted that he would be back on morning television soon.

l'm enjoying my early morning workouts, late breakfast, and break from wearing a suit every morning… But just for a little while. I'll be back on 📺 in the morning's soon. 🤫 pic.twitter.com/yLackSJLsB — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) June 19, 2023

Does that mean he’s nearing a deal, or could he be taking Smith up on that offer?

It’s probably in the best interests of both Sharpe and wherever he signs to get a deal done sooner than later. That way they can get a show ready to go ahead of the upcoming football season.

A source told Front Office Sport that Sharpe doesn’t want to sit out the 2023 season, adding that football is Sharpe’s “bread and butter.”

That’s obvious but still makes a lot of sense.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle